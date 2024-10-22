The Spirit of Pennsylvania B-2 Spirit (pictured) assigned to the 419th Flight Test Squadron. Credit: Christian Turner/United States Air Force.

The US Air Force’s (USAF) Spirit of Nebraska B-2 bomber has completed its programmed depot maintenance (PDM) programme 91 days ahead of schedule.

Traditionally, the PDM process for a B-2, which features low-observable characteristics and penetrating capabilities, has taken around 470 days.

However, the Spirit of Nebraska completed it in 379 days.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Bombers Directorate implemented several changes to enhance the PDM process. The directorate also emphasised the importance of maintaining the B-2’s dominance in modern warfare.

Bombers Directorate B-2 System programme manager Francis Marino said: “Bringing these jets into PDM, getting the work done quickly, and delivering them back to the warfighter early is a big deal.

“This accomplishment would not have been possible without the great partnership between our team, Air Force Global Strike Command and Northrop Grumman.”

PDM is an intensive nine-year cycle of inspection, overhaul, and repair and focuses on restoring the bomber’s stealth materials.

Air Force did an earlier scheduling of the fuel system inspection within the PDM cycle, which previously could add a 45-day delay if issues were found.

Moving the fuel system inspection earlier prevented the need for duplicate work and delays.

In addition, pre-inspections allowed the team to identify issues in advance, order necessary parts, and integrate specific repairs into the schedule more efficiently.

Manager Francis Marino added: “Until the B-21 is fielded, the B-2 is the world’s only long-range penetrable strike bomber and the only aircraft that can do what we need it to do today.

“As long as the aircraft is operational and our adversaries continue to come out with new and advanced weaponry across the electromagnetic spectrum, we’re going to have to continuously invest in the B-2s lethality, its survivability, and of course its readiness. The work we’re doing on the PDM line will play a key role in all of this.”