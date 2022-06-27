VIVO secures contract from UK DIO to support US Visiting Forces

VIVO Defence Services will develop new buildings and facilities at RAF Fairford, RAF Croughton, RAF Molesworth, RAF Alconbury, RAF Menwith Hill and RAF Lakenheath. Credit: Serco Group.

VIVO Defence Services has received multiple contracts to provide asset and facilities management services to the US Visiting Forces (USVF).

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between Serco and an energy efficiency and services company EQUANS.

The contract has been awarded by the UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) operating arm Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO).

The latest award for four of the five contracts has been tendered under the Crown Commercial Service Facilities Management Defence Marketplace Framework.

The wide range of works to be undertaken by the company involves various development and maintenance activities.

As part of the contract, VIVO will develop new buildings and facilities at the UK Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford, RAF Croughton, RAF Molesworth, RAF Alconbury, RAF Menwith Hill and RAF Lakenheath.

The core value of the contracts is estimated to be more than $120.2m (£98m) for an initial period of three years. It also includes two additional one-year extension options.

Apart from the £98m fixed price core contract, the deal includes a $42.9m (£35m) additional work option that will be commissioned by the DIO according to requirements.

Work under the contract is scheduled to commence in December this year, after the completion of a six-month mobilisation phase.

The additional project work is expected to start in 2023.

DIO chief operating officer David Brewer said: “We are proud of our relationship with the US Air Force (USAF) and want to ensure we are providing them with the best possible service.

“These contracts represent a step-change in how we deliver facilities management services to USVF, and we have worked closely with our US colleagues to design these new contracts to ensure they reflect their needs.”