In a move to bolster its air defence capabilities, Serbia has officially signed a contract with French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation to purchase 12 Rafale fighter jets.

The agreement, witnessed by French President Emmanuel Macron and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, reveals the deepening defence cooperation between France and Serbia. The deal was signed in Belgrade on 29 August, 2024, in the presence of defence and industry leaders.

The signing ceremony featured Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Éric Trappier and Serbian Minister of Defence Bratislav Gašić, highlighting the growing partnership between the two nations. This procurement represents the first time Serbia has chosen Dassault aircraft, joining various other countries.

The Rafale fighter jet has seen a surge in international interest and acquisitions. India has selected the Rafale for its Navy, adding 26 aircraft to its existing 36 for the Air Force. Indonesia has committed to 18 more Rafales, while Egypt is expanding its fleet with additional jets. Croatia is integrating its first batch of six Rafales.

The Rafale, a multirole fighter capable of performing interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship strike, and nuclear deterrence missions, is expected to enhance Serbia’s air combat capabilities. This acquisition is a part of Serbia’s strategy to modernise its military forces and reduce reliance on legacy systems, some of which date back to the Cold War era.

The Serbian Air Force recently enhanced its capabilities with the arrival of its second CASA C-295 transport aircraft in November 2023. This addition, acquired for $91m from Airbus Defense and Space, complements the first C-295 received earlier in the year.

“On behalf of Dassault Aviation and its partners, I would like to thank the Serbian authorities for the confidence they have placed in us by choosing the Rafale and assure them of our total commitment to making its integration into the Serbian Armed Forces a success.

Serbia’s decision to equip itself for the first time with a Dassault aircraft confirms the Rafale’s operational superiority and its proven excellence in serving the sovereign interests of a nation”, said Éric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

The deal is also seen as a positive move by Dassault Aviation, which is continuing to expand its global defence market footprint.

Dassault Aviation SA occupies 5.6% of the European military fixed-wing aircraft market, anticipating earnings of $15.1bn, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Fixed Wing Aircraft Market 2023-2033” report.

Dassault Aviation Group showed resilience and growth in 2023, with adjusted net sales of €4.8bn and net income of €886m. The company’s backlog of €38.5bn highlighted strong demand, particularly for Rafale aircraft.