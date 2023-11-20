In a stride towards bolstering Serbia’s aerial capabilities, the Serbian Armed Forces have welcomed the second CASA C-295 transport aircraft.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Miloš Vučević, alongside high-ranking military officials, oversaw the ceremonial receipt at the Colonel-Pilot Milenko Pavlović military airfield in Batajnica. This acquisition marks a significant moment in advancing the capabilities of the Serbian Air Force.
Minister Miloš Vučević reiterated the importance of the newly procured CASA C-295 transport aircraft, emphasising their impact on the overall capabilities of the Serbian Armed Forces. The plane, acquired through a contract with the Spanish company Airbus Defense and Space, is dedicated to transporting personnel and cargo.
Purchased from Airbus for $91m (RSD9.76bn), the two C-295 military transport aircraft will be equipped with the Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion avionics suite. The C-295, a new-generation tactical airlifter, is designed for diverse missions including transporting soldiers, paratroopers and military equipment.
Other air domain developments between Airbus and Serbia filter into the military rotorcraft sector, with Airbus delivering the first H145M military multirole helicopter to the Serbian Ministry of Defence in 2018.
Having witnessed the successful integration of the first CASA C-295 aircraft into the Serbian Armed Forces in mid-October this year, Minister Vučević engaged in discussions with pilots and aircraft technicians. Their shared insights, conveyed satisfaction with the initial deployment and excitement about the second aircraft’s arrival, which further amplified the operational capabilities of the 204th Air Brigade.
Pilots and technicians who underwent specialised training in Seville for this aircraft type attested to its reliability and lauded its performance. The second CASA C-295 aircraft completes the unit’s capabilities.
In other C-295 international developments, the Philippines accepted its third C-295 medium lift aircraft from Spain this year. Airbus Defence and Space, in collaboration with TATA Advanced Systems, is set to manufacture the C-295 military transport aircraft in India for the Indian Air Force.