Serbia signs deal for two Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft

The Serbian Air Force and Air Defence will become the 36th operator of C-295 worldwide. Credit: © Airbus.

The Serbian Ministry of Defence has placed a $91m (€81m) order for two Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft, as well as associated pilot equipment and training services.

The contract was signed in Madrid, Spain, in the presence of senior Serbian and Spanish government members.

As agreed, the two aircraft will be equipped with avionics suite Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion.

The deliveries are expected to start by the end of 2023.

The Airbus C295 is designed as a new-generation tactical airlifter in the light and medium segment. The aircraft can operate in various weather conditions to fulfil different missions that include transporting soldiers, paratroopers, aircraft engines or light military vehicles.

The twin-engine aircraft is manufactured by the Airbus production plant in Seville, Spain.

Serbian Assistant Minister of Defence Nenad Miloradović said: “These are first-rate aircraft, among the most widely used aircraft on the planet, characterized by excellent performance in the most adverse flight conditions.”

He added that the procurement will bolster the capabilities of the Serbian Armed Forces and enable it to provide necessary support in different missions.

According to Airbus, the Serbian Air Force and Air Defence will become the 36th operator of C-295 worldwide.

The C-295 contract will be accompanied by a government-to-government supervision agreement between the Ministries of Defence of Spain and Serbia.

The agreement will assess the development of future defence programmes between the two countries.

