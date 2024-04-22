The F-35A Lightning II multi-role fighter aircraft will receive upgrades to integrate long-range strike munitions. Photo: Australian Air Force.

Following the release of Australia’s 2024 Integrated Investment Program (IIP) and National Defence Strategy (NDS) on 17 April, Australia’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) highlighted on 22 April the A$28bn-A$33bn ($18bn-$21bn) earmarked for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Enhancements include new air-mobility aircraft, and combat aircraft upgrades for Australia’s fighter jets, as well as autonomous platforms and ISR capabilities.

The IIP identifies the investments as enabling Australia to undertake expeditionary air operations and project force into the Indo-Pacific region, Australia’s primary area of military interest. The theatre involves various security challenges, including territorial disputes, military build-up, and the presence of non-state actors.

Australia will mitigate advanced threats and maintain interoperability with partners and allies by investing up to A$12bn in upgrading the fleet of combat aircraft, with a focus on lethality and survivability against threats at extended ranges from all domains.

The F-35A Joint Strike Fighter, Australia’s most advanced air platform, will include incremental advancements in performance as well as the integration of long-range strike munitions. The IIP cites the long-range anti-ship missile as an example of the new capabilities being introduced to increase the platform’s lethality and states that there is also potential for the integration of the Joint Strike Missile.

Between A$5bn and A$7bn will be spent on air-launched strike weapons, including the development of hypersonic missiles.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The MQ-28A Ghost Bat, an autonomous collaborative combat aircraft programme saw further investment in the IIP, with an announcement of between A$4.3bn and A$5.3bn for uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), covering delivery of three Block 2 Ghost Bats and other developmental UAS.

The plans for enhancing Australia’s expeditionary posture include the replacement of the current fleet of 12 Hercules aircraft, with the acquisition of 20 C-130j Hercules medium air mobility aircraft, at a cost of more than A$10bn. Sustainment of the C-17 Globemaster III and KC-30A multi-role tanker transport aircraft will continue, with the airframes supporting rapid personnel deployment under the air mobility assurance program through the 2030s.

Nearly A$4bn will be allocated for air intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, including the sustainment and upgrades of the P-8A Poseidon, the acquisition of a fourth MQ-4C Triton remotely piloted aircraft, and the delivery of an MC-55A Peregrine fleet.