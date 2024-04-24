The Hungarian Air Force is starting to absorb its new capabilities with the successful completion of the maiden flight of the C-390 Millennium.
With its aircraft, the Brazilian aerospace player Embraer makes pace in the defence and security sector.
Embraer has spearheaded the development of the C-390 Millennium, positioning it as a platform for defence and security operations. With its maiden flight completed, the aircraft is now undergoing mission systems integration tests, laying the groundwork for its entry into active service.
The C-390 Millennium garners global attention and interest. A recent milestone event further emphasises Embraer’s push in the defence and security sector—the inaugural Embraer Defense Day in the US. At this event, held in Melbourne, Florida, the C-390 Millennium, alongside the A-29 Super Tucano, was showcased to government authorities, military officials, prospects, and partners, highlighting its capabilities and potential for international collaboration.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In FY 2023, Austria confirmed the selection of the C-390 to replace its C-130 fleet, with four aircraft to be acquired from Embraer. Within the same fiscal year, the Czech Republic negotiated the acquisition of two C-390s, aiming to bolster its airlift capacity. In India, Embraer and Mahindra signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the Indian Air Force’s procurement of the C-390. The C-390 Millennium offers cargo and troop transport, medical evacuation, aerial firefighting, and humanitarian assistance capabilities.
See Also:
While the C-390 Millennium’s selection by countries in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions has yet to be fully incorporated into the backlog, it represents a source of upside potential for Embraer in the coming quarters. Despite the optimism of the Hungarian Air Force C-390 Millennium maiden flight, Embraer did witness a decrease in the Defense & Security backlog in the first quarter of 2024, totalling $2.4bn (-4% QoQ).
According to GlobalData’s Hungary Defense Market 2024-2029 report, this programme to acquire C-390 tanker transports will enable the Hungarian Air Force to conduct aerial refuelling missions for itself and its Nato allies.
As the Hungarian Air Force prepares to integrate the C-390 Millennium into its fleet, Embraer continues to showcase its capabilities on the global stage.