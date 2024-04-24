The Hungarian military is making strides in incorporating its new resources, marked by the successful inaugural voyage of the C-390 Millennium. Source: Arnold O. A. Pinto/Shutterstock.

The Hungarian Air Force is starting to absorb its new capabilities with the successful completion of the maiden flight of the C-390 Millennium.

With its aircraft, the Brazilian aerospace player Embraer makes pace in the defence and security sector.

Embraer has spearheaded the development of the C-390 Millennium, positioning it as a platform for defence and security operations. With its maiden flight completed, the aircraft is now undergoing mission systems integration tests, laying the groundwork for its entry into active service.

The C-390 Millennium garners global attention and interest. A recent milestone event further emphasises Embraer’s push in the defence and security sector—the inaugural Embraer Defense Day in the US. At this event, held in Melbourne, Florida, the C-390 Millennium, alongside the A-29 Super Tucano, was showcased to government authorities, military officials, prospects, and partners, highlighting its capabilities and potential for international collaboration.

In FY 2023, Austria confirmed the selection of the C-390 to replace its C-130 fleet, with four aircraft to be acquired from Embraer. Within the same fiscal year, the Czech Republic negotiated the acquisition of two C-390s, aiming to bolster its airlift capacity. In India, Embraer and Mahindra signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the Indian Air Force’s procurement of the C-390. The C-390 Millennium offers cargo and troop transport, medical evacuation, aerial firefighting, and humanitarian assistance capabilities.

While the C-390 Millennium’s selection by countries in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions has yet to be fully incorporated into the backlog, it represents a source of upside potential for Embraer in the coming quarters. Despite the optimism of the Hungarian Air Force C-390 Millennium maiden flight, Embraer did witness a decrease in the Defense & Security backlog in the first quarter of 2024, totalling $2.4bn (-4% QoQ).

According to GlobalData’s Hungary Defense Market 2024-2029 report, this programme to acquire C-390 tanker transports will enable the Hungarian Air Force to conduct aerial refuelling missions for itself and its Nato allies.

As the Hungarian Air Force prepares to integrate the C-390 Millennium into its fleet, Embraer continues to showcase its capabilities on the global stage.