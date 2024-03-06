Dassault Aviation Group, a defence and aviation company, has demonstrated resilience and growth in a year marked by global instability and supply chain disruptions.
The company’s latest financial release for 2023 reveals a mixed picture. Adjusted net sales stood at €4.8bn ($5.2bn), down from €6.9bn in the previous year. However, adjusted net income reached €886m, representing 18.5% of net sales. This achievement shows Dassault Aviation’s ability to navigate turbulent times and deliver results.
One key highlight of the company’s performance is its backlog, which stands at €38.5bn as of December 31, 2023. This backlog, driven primarily by the commercial success of the Rafale aircraft, reflects a demand for Dassault Aviation’s products and services despite the challenging operating environment.
In fiscal year 2023, Dassault Aviation solidified the Indo-French collaboration by adding 18 Rafale fighter jets to Indonesia’s order backlog. This development follows the initial procurement agreement of 42 aircraft in 2022. Furthermore, Croatia joined the Rafale club as it received its first of 12 Rafale multirole combat aircraft.
Dassault Aviation SA occupies 5.6% of the European military fixed-wing aircraft market, anticipating earnings of $15.1bn. Dassault Aviation SA is also set to account for the highest revenue over the forecast period in the African market, with anticipated earnings of $15.9bn, as per GlobalData’s global military fixed-wing aircraft market intelligence.
The financial results emphasised the strategic importance of ongoing defence contracts and the company’s commitment to meeting delivery commitments.
The company’s focus on sustainability has also been evident in its efforts to decarbonise its processes and products. Dassault Aviation’s commitment to using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in its Falcon aircraft demonstrates its dedication to reducing carbon emissions and mitigating environmental impact.
In the face of ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, Dassault Aviation Group’s performance is a testament to its resilience and adaptability. As it looks ahead to 2024, the company remains focused on meeting customer demands and continuing its growth trajectory in the defence sector.