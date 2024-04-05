Boris Pistorius, the Defence Minister of Germany, has declared comprehensive alterations to the Bundeswehr, highlighting the need to update and conform to current security risks. Source: Juergen Nowak/Shutterstock

Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced sweeping changes to the Bundeswehr, reflecting the imperative to modernise and adapt to contemporary security threats.

The restructuring, informed by the “Bundeswehr Structure” project group’s findings, marks a departure from the existing framework, signalling a shift towards enhancing deterrence, defence, and war capabilities.

At the heart of the overhaul is establishing four branches of the armed forces, alongside operational and support commands tailored to defence scenarios. The decision to reorganise comes amid growing concerns over Russia’s destabilising actions, prompting the need for a more agile and prepared military force within Germany and its allied networks.

Germany has committed significant materiel support to Ukraine since the invasion of Russian Forces in February 2022. Recently, Germany and Poland have taken the lead on an Armoured Capability Coalition for Ukraine, with the UK, Sweden, and Italy expressing interest in participating.

Central to the revamped structure is the elevation of cyber and information space as the fourth branch of the armed forces, reflecting the evolving nature of modern warfare. The recognition of cyberspace as a critical domain for military operations, encompasses hybrid threat analysis and electronic warfare capabilities.

Furthermore, integrating homeland security forces into the army sees a realignment to optimise alliance and defence operations readiness. Simultaneously, measures such as establishing a Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation demonstrate a commitment to ensuring the technical integrity of military assets.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The restructuring also emphasises the importance of relieving troops of non-essential tasks, enabling a sharper focus on core defence functions. By streamlining administrative processes and enhancing collaboration between the armed forces and military administration, the Bundeswehr aims to achieve greater operational efficiency and preparedness.

Crucially, the reforms seek to clarify roles and responsibilities within operational management, reducing bureaucratic hurdles and accelerating decision-making processes. Emphasising a decentralised approach, the restructuring aims to empower lower tactical levels while upholding the principle of warworthiness outlined in defence policy guidelines.

Germany has taken proactive steps to bolster its defence capabilities through three contracts. Firstly, a $1.2bn deal with RTX subsidiary Raytheon enhances air defence by acquiring Patriot systems.

Secondly, Rheinmetall secured a €2.7bn ($1.1bn) contract to supply 123 Schwerer Waffenträger Infanterie vehicles. Lastly, Airbus clinched an order for 62 H145M helicopters, the largest ever, including options for 20 more, enhancing the German Armed Forces’ operational versatility.