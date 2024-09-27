Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has been awarded a $422m (Kč 9.5bn) contract to support the Czech Republic’s integration into the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme.
The contract will cover programme management, logistics, sustainment, and systems engineering services, with work expected to be completed by September 2027.
This contract, awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), highlights a growing trend of Eastern European countries strengthening their defence capabilities amid evolving security challenges. In September 2024, Romania received US State Department approval to purchase 32 F-35A Lightning II fighter jets for $7.2bn.
According to the terms, 96% of the work will occur outside the continental United States (OCONUS), with the remaining 4% conducted within the US.
The Czech Republic’s Gripen will be replaced with the F-35. Additionally, the F-35 is being procured widely across NATO and other allied ‘Western’ nations, making it a wise choice for interoperability and joint operations, as highlighted by GlobalData’s intelligence on the Czech Republic’s defence market.
In September 2024, the Czech Republic signed a Joint Declaration with Sweden to extend its lease of 14 JAS 39 Gripen combat aircraft beyond 2027. The Gripen fleet serves as an interim solution while the Czech Air Force transitions to the more advanced Lockheed Martin F-35A multi-role stealth fighter, with the first units expected to arrive in 2031.
The Czech Republic’s decision to join the F-35 programme is a step forward in modernising its air force and aligning its capabilities with those of Nato.
In terms of the financial commitment, the entire $422m will be funded by the Czech Republic through the FMS programme.
The F-35 programme, already adopted by several Nato members such as Poland, Belgium, and the United Kingdom, continues to grow significantly as a component of the alliance’s aerial defence.
For the Czech Republic, access to Lockheed Martin’s systems engineering services will ensure the integration of the F-35 into its existing defence infrastructure, enhancing its air force’s operational readiness and interoperability with Nato forces.
Tensions are increasing across Europe, driven by conflicts and evolving defence strategies. The F-35’s multi-role capabilities—including stealth, radar, and electronic warfare systems—offer an upgrade for the Czech air force.
As the Czech Republic moves closer to officially joining the ranks of F-35 operators, its defence infrastructure stands to gain from this collaboration.