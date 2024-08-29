In a milestone for Poland’s defence capabilities, Lockheed Martin presented the Polish government with the first F-35A Lightning II dubbed “Husarz” during a formal rollout ceremony at its F-35 production facility.
Major General Ireneusz Nowak, Inspector of the Polish Air Force, emphasised the importance of the occasion, stating, “Over more than 100 years of the Polish Air Force, there have been many generations of pilots and aircraft. I am proud to be part of history today, introducing the F-35 as the next generation, which will protect and defend Poland’s future for many years. We are joining a strong coalition of 5th generation fighters across Europe, bolstering air superiority through allied deterrence.”
The F-35A Lightning II is named “Husarz” in homage to Poland’s historic cavalry units. As Nato’s aircraft of choice, the F-35 will enhance Poland’s defence capabilities and its role within the alliance.
Poland became the tenth Nato country to choose the F-35 in January 2020. Furthermore, the adoption of platforms widely used across Nato, such as the F-35 and the Patriot MDS, allows Poland’s forces to be interoperable with NATO and US troops stationed in Poland, as highlighted by GlobalData’s “Poland Defense Market 2024-2029” report.
Several European nations have recently procured Lockheed Martin’s F-35A Lightning II jets. The Czech Republic has committed to acquiring 24 F-35As, joining the growing roster of Nato and allied nations using the jet.
The aircraft’s features, including interoperability and integrated sensors, will boost Poland’s situational awareness and collaborative efforts with European partners.
Lockheed Martin’s Greg Ulmer, president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, remarked on the significance of the event: “As the Nato aircraft of choice, the F-35 is a powerful force multiplier and critical to deterring and defeating threats for Poland and its allies. We are honoured to strengthen our enduring partnership with Poland through today’s celebration, ensuring Polish national security and long-term capability development for decades to come.”
Poland has committed to acquiring 32 F-35As, with the first aircraft, AZ-01, scheduled for delivery in December. The aircraft will be stationed at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, where Poland will become the first international customer to conduct F-35 pilot training.