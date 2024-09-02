Two Czech-operated JAS 39 Gripen combat aircraft in flight. Credit: Czech Ministry of Defence.

The Czech Republic has signed a Joint Declaration with Sweden to extend its lease of 14 JAS 39 Gripen combat aircraft beyond 2027.

Two double-seated and 12 single-seated units were delivered to Prague on the 31 August 2005; the fleet is stationed at Čáslav Air Base.

As well as the lease renewal, the defence cooperation agreement includes joint training activities with the Swedish-made CV90 infantry fighting vehicle, which the republic seeks to purchase in a joint effort with neighbouring Slovakia.

According to a statement from the Swedish Minister of Defence, Pål Jonson, on 31 August 2024, “the defence cooperation between Sweden and the Czech Republic will further increase to the benefit of both parties.”

As a former eastern-bloc nation, the Czech Republic is undergoing a transformational programme to shed its Soviet-era inventory – such as the Army’s BVP vehicles, 200 of which were donated to Ukraine – for more modern equipment and platforms.

Ultimately, the Gripen aircraft were always intended to be an interim solution as the Czech Air Force explore their options for a major longer-term fighter procurement. In July 2022, the longstanding frontrunner in the competition – Lockheed Martin’s F-35A multi-role stealth fighter – was confirmed as the Czech Republic’s choice.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The F-35 sale was approved by the US State Department in June 2023 and approved by the Czech Parliament three months later. The 24 planned units will be a step up in overall force numbers, necessitating expansion of Air Force personnel.

Czech Gripen aircraft during exercise Lion Effort, 8 May 2024. Credit: Nato Allied Air Command.

These first F-35As are expected to arrive in 2031 while deliveries conclude in 2035. It is doubtless that the Gripen renewal will play out until such a time that they may be replaced by the F-35A fleet on a more permanent basis. Contrary to any sense of defence expansion, the lease renewal serves to extend the interim period.

Nevertheless, the Gripen fleet in the Czech Air Force play a crucial role for the country and Nato more widely. The service recently hosted exercise Lion Effort from Čáslav Air Base in May this year. There, 150 air force personnel from Hungary, Sweden, Thailand and Brazil conducted flying manoeuvres with more than 20 aircraft including Gripen.

This was the second time the Gripen operator hosted the triennial rotating pattern after its first time in 2015.