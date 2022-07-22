Kuwait and Australia seek sale of missiles and munitions from US

An AIM-120A advanced medium-range air-to-air missile aboard a fighter jet. Credit: Sgt Timothy T Parish/US Marine Corps/commons.wikimedia.org.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of Eurofighter aircraft’s advanced weapons to Kuwait.

Approved by the US State Department, the estimated value of the FMS and associated equipment is approximately $397m.

Supporting Kuwait’s Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft programme, the FMS includes 60 AIM-120 C-7/8 advanced medium range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAMs), 501 MK-83 general-purpose 1000LB bombs, 250 MK-84 general-purpose 2000LB bombs and 350 KMU-556 joint direct attack munition (JDAM) tail kits for GBU-31V1 2000LB bombs.

In addition, the deal involves 702 MAU-210 enhanced computer control groups (ECCG) for GBU-48 enhanced Paveway II (EPW-II) 1000LB bombs, 702 MXU-667 air foil groups (AFG) for GBU-48 EPW-II 1000LB bombs, AMRAAM containers, FMU-139 joint programmable fuse systems, bomb components, spare, repair parts, inert munitions and trainers and training materials.

Principal contractors of this FMS are Raytheon Missiles and Defense and Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

In a statement, DSCA said: “The proposed sale will improve Kuwait’s ability to meet current and future threats.

“Kuwait intends to use these missiles and munitions with Eurofighter Typhoon fleet it is acquiring.”

Furthermore, the DSCA has notified Congress of another potential FMS of 80 joint air-to-surface standoff missiles-extended range (JASSM-ER) missiles and associated equipment to Australia.

The $235m sale has been approved by the US State Department and the principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin, Orlando, Florida.

The 80 JASSM-ERs will include AGM-158B with telemetry kits and/or AGM-158B-2 configurations, along with missile containers and support equipment.

As part of both the sale packages, the US will provide government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services and other associated logistical and programme support.