US-based company Kaman Aerospace Group has secured a contract modification from the US Air Force (USAF) for additional joint programmable fuses (JPF).

The $52m modification increases the total value of Option 14 to $121.4m.

In June, the company received its first order, under Option 14 of its current Joint Programmable Fuse (JPF) contract with the USAF.



Worth $69m, the first order involved the procurement of programmable fuses for the USAF and ten other foreign militaries.

“With the mission flexibility and high reliability rates the JPF offers, we believe that it will continue to be a strong contributor for many years to come.”

Kaman Aerospace Group president Richard Barnhart said: “We are proud to be the sole provider of the JPF to the USAF and are happy to support the additional JPF requirements under Option 14.

“Our investments in this programme have prepared us to support the increased demand in JPF from the USAF and foreign militaries. Over the past year, we have received JPF orders in excess of $600m and continue to discuss future options with the USAF while pursuing additional JPF orders with foreign militaries.

The JPF is currently used with a wide range of weapons, including general purpose bombs and guided bombs that use JDAM or Paveway kits, on US aircraft such as the F-15, F-16 and the MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle.

The fuses can also be used for international aircraft platforms such as Mirage 3 and Gripen.

Kaman manufactures the equipment at its US production facilities in Orlando, Florida; and Middletown, Connecticut.

In September, the company secured a $48.6m direct commercial sale order for the procurement of new JPFs for allied foreign militaries.