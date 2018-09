Kaman’s aerospace segment has secured a direct commercial sale order for the procurement of new joint programmable fuses (JPF).

With an estimated total value of $48.6m, the order has been placed for allied foreign militaries.

Kaman Aerospace Group president Richard Barnhart said: “This order continues to demonstrate the importance that allied foreign militaries place on the advanced capabilities, mission flexibility, and high reliability of the JPF.



“With this order, we have recorded more than $540m in new JPF awards over the past year and continue to see strong demand for the JPF from the US Air Force (USAF) and foreign militaries.

“The fuse is fitted with variable delay capabilities that allow the settings of a weapon to be programmed manually or from the cockpit through its in-flight reprogrammability feature.”

“We look forward to supporting the requirements of the USAF and our foreign military customers for many years to come.”

The JPF is an advanced fuse used with precision weapons systems such as the joint direct attack munition (JDAM).

Currently, the JPF is used with a wide range of weapons, including general purpose bombs and guided bombs that use JDAM or Paveway kits, on US aircraft such as F-15, F-35, A-10, B-52 and the MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle.

The equipment can also be used for international aircraft such as Mirage 3 and Gripen.

The company manufactures the fuses at its US production facilities in Orlando in Florida and Middletown in Connecticut.

Since 2002, Kaman has been the sole provider of the JPF to the USAF.

In January, the company received the largest single direct commercial sale order worth $324m for the procurement of JPFs.