US-based Kaman Aerospace Group has secured an order from the US Air Force (USAF) for the procurement of joint programmable fuses (JPF).

The first $69m order has been awarded under Option 14 of the current JPF contract.

Under the deal, the company will procure JPFs for the USAF and ten other foreign militaries.



Kaman Aerospace Group president Richard Barnhart said: “The JPF continues to provide our customers with increased mission flexibility and high levels of reliability and we look forward to supporting the USAF under this contract.

"We are prepared to support the USAF on their future JPF needs while continuing to pursue significant foreign opportunities."

“With this award, we have added almost $500m of new JPF orders to backlog over the last year. Looking ahead, we are prepared to support the USAF on their future JPF needs while continuing to pursue significant foreign opportunities that will ensure the JPF remains a strong contributor for years to come.”

As the current bomb fuse of choice of the USAF, JPFs allow the settings of a weapon to be programmed on the wing in-flight. They are designed to be used on a wide range of weapons, including general purpose bombs and guided bombs that use Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) or Paveway kits.

The fuses can be used on weapons integrated on to US aircraft such as F-15, F-16, F-22, F-35, A-10, B-1, B-2 and B-52, in addition to the MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), as well as on international aircraft such as Mirage 3 and Gripen.

Kaman Aerospace Group manufactures the fuses at its US facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Middletown, Connecticut.

In November, the company received the first $85m order under Option 13 of the contract with the USAF for the procurement of JPFs for the airforce and 18 foreign militaries.