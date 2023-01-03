An Indian Air Force’s SU-30K aircraft. Credit: US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith Brown/commons.wikimedia.org.

The Indian Air force’s (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft has conducted test-firing of an extended-range version of Brahmos air-launched missile (ALM) against a ship target.

This was announced by the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a media statement.

The IAF carried out this test in the Bay of Bengal region, in close coordination with the Indian Navy and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The test was also supported by Brahmos Aerospace (BAPL) and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

According to the Indian MoD, the latest test was conducted successfully and the missile was able to achieve the associated mission objectives.

Sharing a video of the missile’s test launch, IAF tweeted: “The IAF successfully fired the Extended Range Version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile. Carrying out a precision strike against a Ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal region, the missile achieved the desired mission objectives.”

The new milestone signifies that the IAF has now acquired a critical capability that will allow the SU-30MKI aircraft to perform precision strikes against different land-based and sea-based targets, located at far-off distances or very long ranges.

Furthermore, the missile’s extended range capability when combined with the IAF SU-30MKI fighter jets’ high performance will provide enhanced strategic reach to the Indian armed forces to counter enemies in contested environments.

The first test launch of the extended Brahmos ALM missile was conducted by the IAF in May 2022.

During the initial test firing, the Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft successfully achieved a direct hit on the pre-specified target.

In December 2021, the IAF carried out the test firing of a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile’s air-launched version from its Su-30MKI aircraft.