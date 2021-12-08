India test-fires air version of BrahMos missile from Sukhoi 30 MK-I jet

Cruise missile BrahMos on display. Credit: One half 3544/commons.wikimedia.org.

The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced successful test-firing of an air-launched version BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

The missile was launched from the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Su-30MKI supersonic fighter aircraft. It follows a flight test of the missile in July this year.

The testing was carried out from Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) integrated test range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha, India, on 8 December.

It confirmed the missile’s structural integrity and functional performance.

According to the MoD, the launch is a major milestone in the missile’s development for the country as it clears the system for the serial production of BrahMos missiles within India.



Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated and praised the DRDO, BrahMos Aerospace, IAF and other industry partners that took part in the testing, production, and induction of the missile system.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is designed and developed under a joint venture (JV) between DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroeyenia (NPOM).

It is named after two rivers, the Brahmaputra in India; and the Moskva in Russia. The missile is designed for launch against ships and land-based targets.

The weapon can hit the targets with high precision and operate in adverse conditions during the day and at night, and the missile’s strike range has now increased to exceed 400km.

The Indian defence industry is involved in the indigenous development of major airframe assemblies such as metallic and non-metallic airframe sections.