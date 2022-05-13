View all newsletters
May 13, 2022

IAF’s Su-30MKI test fires first extended range version of Brahmos missile

Brahmos can be launched from sea, air, land, and sub-sea against land or sea targets.

Brahmos
Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI aircraft has test fired the extended range version of Brahmos air launched cruise missile. Credit: Indian Ministry of Defence/Press Information Bureau.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft has successfully conducted the first test launch of the extended range version of Brahmos air-launched missile (ALM).

According to the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD), the missile achieved a direct hit on the target in the Bay of Bengal region.

In a statement MoD said: “The launch from the aircraft was as planned and the missile achieved a direct hit on the designated target in the Bay of Bengal region.”

“The dedicated and synergetic efforts of the IAF, Indian Navy, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Brahmos Aerospace (BAPL) and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) have proven the capability of the nation to achieve this feat.”

With the first successful launch of the extended range version of Brahmos ALM, the IAF is now capable of conducting air strikes from the Su-30MKI aircraft with more accuracy.

The aircraft can now hit the long-range targets precisely on the land or at the sea.

The latest version of the missile offers a high-performance extended range capability when coupled with Su-30MKI aircraft, providing IAF the ability to dominate future threats.

In December last year, the IAF test-fired an air launched version BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha, India.

The air launched version of Brahmos integrated on the IAF’s Su-30MKI aircraft was tested for the first time in the Bay of Bengal in 2017.

The missile has already received Fleet Release Clearance (FRC) and can be used by IAF for combat missions.

