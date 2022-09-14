Elbit Systems to provide EW training capability to Asia-Pacific nation

Illustrative image of Elbit Systems’ Aircrew Mobile Simulation and Training Field (AMSTF) Electronic Warfare (EW) system. Credit: © Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems has been awarded a contract to provide an electronic warfare (EW) training solution to an unknown Asia-Pacific nation’s Air Force.

The estimated value of this contract is approximately $76m. It will have a performance period of two years.

As part of this contract, the company will supply its Aircrew Mobile Simulation and Training Field (AMSTF) EW system.

This system will allow the Air Force personnel to undertake airborne training in a simulated, real-time and multi-threat EW environment.

Elbit Systems ISTAR and EW general manager Oren Sabag said: “EW readiness has become critical to mission effectiveness and survivability, driving increasing demand for EW training capabilities beyond the existing synthetic ones.

“By integrating our advanced EW technologies and the company’s unique training and simulation capabilities we can supply a solution that improves readiness and reduces costs.”

Launched in February 2020, the AMSTF system comes housed in a mobile container to deliver effective EW training and simulation for pilots.

It is a cost-effective solution designed to enhance the readiness of the Air Force personnel.

The open architecture system is equipped with a wide variety of command and control, communications, sensors, transmitters and analytical and debriefing tools.

Several AMSTF systems are positioned in the training area to perform squadron and fleet training, with maximum user independence.

The process involves recording the entire training session, enabling operators to perform detailed analysis.

Elbit Systems also recently secured a contract to provide direct infrared countermeasures and airborne EW systems to an undisclosed Asia-Pacific country.