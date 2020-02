Elbit Systems has secured contracts worth about $136m to provide airborne laser Direct Infra-Red Counter Measure (DIRCM) systems to undisclosed customers in Asia-Pacific.

The company plans to perform the contracts over a four-year period.

Elbit Systems will equip fleets of Airbus and Boeing aircraft with DIRCM systems. These systems will come from the Multi Spectral Infrared Countermeasures (MUSIC) family. The company will also provide its infra-red missile warning systems.

Elbit Systems ISTAR Division executive vice-president and general manager Elad Aharonson said: “I believe that the recent string of contract awards, by a range of customers, to provide our mature DIRCM systems is a strong testament to the leading position we hold in this area.”

Recently, the company secured contracts to install DIRCM systems onboard Airbus A400 aircraft of the German Air Force. It also made agreements to install the systems on NATO’s Airbus A330 Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) fleet.



Elbit Systems has designed DIRCM solutions to protect aircraft against heat-seeking ground-to-air missiles.

The systems integrate advanced fibre laser technology with a high frame rate thermal camera. The systems also have a small mirror turret for protection under all operational conditions for various aircraft.

In a separate development, Elbit Systems has launched the Aircrew Mobile Simulation and Training Field (AMSTF) for pilots.

The Electronic Warfare (EW) system incorporates transmitters, sensors, communications, command and control, and analytical systems. It enables efficient EW training and simulation for pilots against realistic EW threats.

Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT Elisra executive vice-president and general manager Edgar Maimon said: “As EW readiness becomes paramount to mission success and survivability, Air forces increasingly seek efficient EW training capabilities beyond the synthetic.”