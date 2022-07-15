Elbit Systems to supply DIRCM and EW system for Netherlands’ G650 aircraft

Gulfstream G650 equipped with Elbit J-Music DIRCM system. Credit: © Elbit Systems.

The Netherlands Ministry of Defence (MoD) has selected Elbit Systems to provide a direct infrared countermeasure (DIRCM) and airborne electronic warfare (EW) system.

The DIRCM and EW self-protection system will be equipped on the Netherlands’ Gulfstream 650 (G650) aircraft.

The Netherlands MoD has recently acquired a used G650 aircraft to replace the existing Gulfstream IV (G-IV).

As part of the latest deal, the company will supply its J-Music DIRCM system along with its Infrared-based Passive Airborne Warning System (IR-PAWS) for the G650 aircraft.

Together, the systems will provide increased protection and redundancy to the aircraft.

Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW general manager Oren Sabag said: “The rising threat that aircraft face from shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles increases the demand for certified and operationally proven self-protection systems.

“Our capability to provide a complete and tested solution well positions us to address this growing need.”

According to Elbit Systems, J-MUSIC is an advanced DIRCM system designed to protect large aircraft, including special mission platforms, VIP jets, tankers, transports and others.

The compact, lightweight system can be easily installed on a wide range of aircraft types in both single and multi-turret configurations.

The J-MUSIC system also provides rapid response and provides superior defence against simultaneous and multiple missile threats.

The DIRCM and EW systems have covered around hundreds of thousands of flight hours so far.

It has been chosen by various countries, including Germany, Israel and Nato’s multinational fleet, for around 25 different types of aircraft.

In January 2022, the company’s UAE-based subsidiary Elbit Systems Emirates (ESE) secured a $53m contract to supply the J-Music and EW system for the UAE Air Force’s A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft.