Netherlands MoD purchases used Gulfstream 650 aircraft

Artist impression of the Gulfstream 650 aircraft. Credit: The Netherlands Ministry of Defence.

The Netherlands Ministry of Defence (MoD) has acquired a used Gulfstream 650 (G650) to replace the existing Gulfstream IV (G-IV) aircraft.

The newly purchased aircraft will be used from next year.

According to the MoD, the G650 aircraft has logged in more than 2,000 flight hours.

With the G650 purchase, the MoD aims to fulfil the demands reported to the House in 2019 for replacing the old Gulfstream.

The Gulfstream IV is around 35 years old aircraft and is at the end of its service life.

The old aircraft has been in service with the MoD since 1996 and will be divested after the G650 is inducted into service.

A used aircraft was chosen due to its lower purchase cost and guaranteed availability.

The aircraft was purchased through Jet Aviation in Basel, Switzerland.

The company will also be responsible for the conversion of aircraft according to the configuration requirements of the MoD.

Following its conversion, the G650 aircraft will be equipped with a self-protection system.

In a press statement, the Netherlands MoD said: “The G650 has a longer range than the current aircraft and can take more passengers with it.

“Due to the challenging market of used business aircraft and the availability of parts for the conversion of the G650, the aircraft will be available for operational use in 2023.”

Once introduced, the Gulfstream 650 aircraft will support fast and safe transport of small groups of people, including military, political and top officials of the MoD.

It will be deployed in critical mission areas that are often hard or impossible to reach with commercial flights.