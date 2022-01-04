ESE to supply DIRCM and airborne EW systems for UAE A330 MRTT

Pilots from Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport Fleet checking out the Elbit Systems J-MUSIC DIRCM turret. Credit: NSPA/ Elbit Systems.

Defence electronics firm Elbit Systems’ UAE-based subsidiary Elbit Systems Emirates (ESE) has secured a contract to supply direct infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) and airborne electronic warfare (EW) systems.

The systems will be supplied for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Force’s Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft.

The $53m contract has a five-year performance period and will see ESE deliver a multi-turret configuration of the J-MUSIC self-protection system, alongside the company’s InfraRed-based passive airborne warning system.

According to ESE, these systems offer high levels of protection and redundancy.

Installed aboard nearly 25 types of aircraft, Elbit’s DIRCM systems have so far achieved more than 350,000 operational flight hours.

Elbit noted that the company is witnessing an increased demand for this kind of self-protection capabilities.

This increased demand for the system comes in the wake of aircraft facing increased threats from shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles.

The latest contract further cements the technological advantage of the solutions offered by Elbit.

In November last year, Elbit Systems launched a new subsidiary in the UAE.

The establishment was expected to play a role in strengthening the Israeli company’s long-term cooperation with the UAE Armed Forces.

Last year, the UAE Air Force increased its MRTT fleet to up to five aircraft. The agreement for delivery of two more aircraft also included upgrading the existing MRTTs to the latest improved version.