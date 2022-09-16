View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
September 16, 2022

Brazilian armed forces acquire 27 Airbus H125 helicopters

Acquisition of H125 rotorcraft is expected to enhance training capacity of the Brazilian Air Force and Navy.

Airbus H125 Brazilian
Airbus’ 27 H125 helicopters will support the Brazilian Air Force and Navy. Credit: ©Força Aérea Brasileira/Airbus.

Airbus Helicopters has received an order from the Brazilian armed forces to purchase a total of 27 single-engine H125 helicopters.

The aircraft are being acquired through the Combat Aircraft Programme Coordinating Committee (COPAC).

This acquisition intends to enhance the training capacity of the Brazilian Air Force and Navy.

Brazilian Air Force Commander lieutenant brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior said: “This joint procurement contract represents the realisation of a project that will equip both the Brazilian Air Force and Navy with modern aircraft that will meet the needs of the Forces for the next 30 years.”

Production of H125 will be carried out at the H125 final assembly line in Airbus’ wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary Helibras’ factory in Itajubá, Brazil.

It is the same plant where the Brazilian armed forces’ H225M Cougar multi-role helicopters are assembled.

Once delivered, the new H125 fleet will replace the Brazilian Air Force’s existing Eurocopter AS350 helicopters and the Brazilian Navy’s existing Bell 206 helicopters.

Airbus’ H125 helicopters will feature a vehicle and engine multi-function display that will be compatible with the night-vision goggles.

Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even said: “The H125 is a versatile helicopter used widely in both the civil and military markets as a training platform thanks to its ruggedness, reliability, and easy maintenance.”

The Brazilian armed forces currently own and operate as many as 156 Airbus helicopters, based at eight bases across the country, to support various search and rescue, tactical transport and civilian support mission.

The helicopters include 41 multi-purpose heavy H225M helicopters and 67 light single-engine Ecureuil family.

Related Companies
CCP Gransden

Advanced Composites Design and Manufacturing Solutions

Visit Profile
AJT Engineering

Air Traffic Control Towers and Equipment for the Airforce Sector

Visit Profile
Tactical Headsets Sweden AB

Patented Headsets For Any Noise Or Environment

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Airforce Technology