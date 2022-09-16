Brazilian armed forces acquire 27 Airbus H125 helicopters

Airbus’ 27 H125 helicopters will support the Brazilian Air Force and Navy. Credit: ©Força Aérea Brasileira/Airbus.

Airbus Helicopters has received an order from the Brazilian armed forces to purchase a total of 27 single-engine H125 helicopters.

The aircraft are being acquired through the Combat Aircraft Programme Coordinating Committee (COPAC).

This acquisition intends to enhance the training capacity of the Brazilian Air Force and Navy.

Brazilian Air Force Commander lieutenant brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior said: “This joint procurement contract represents the realisation of a project that will equip both the Brazilian Air Force and Navy with modern aircraft that will meet the needs of the Forces for the next 30 years.”

Production of H125 will be carried out at the H125 final assembly line in Airbus’ wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary Helibras’ factory in Itajubá, Brazil.

It is the same plant where the Brazilian armed forces’ H225M Cougar multi-role helicopters are assembled.

Once delivered, the new H125 fleet will replace the Brazilian Air Force’s existing Eurocopter AS350 helicopters and the Brazilian Navy’s existing Bell 206 helicopters.

Airbus’ H125 helicopters will feature a vehicle and engine multi-function display that will be compatible with the night-vision goggles.

Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even said: “The H125 is a versatile helicopter used widely in both the civil and military markets as a training platform thanks to its ruggedness, reliability, and easy maintenance.”

The Brazilian armed forces currently own and operate as many as 156 Airbus helicopters, based at eight bases across the country, to support various search and rescue, tactical transport and civilian support mission.

The helicopters include 41 multi-purpose heavy H225M helicopters and 67 light single-engine Ecureuil family.