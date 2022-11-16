Boeing performs PTS-P hardware-software integration test for USSF

Boeing engineers demonstrate space-based smart antenna technology, which detects enemy jammers to suppress hostile jammers. Credit: © Boeing.

Boeing has recently conducted a hardware-software integration demonstration as part of the US Space Force’s (USSF) protected tactical satellite communication (SATCOM) prototype (PTS-P) programme.

The test aimed to demonstrate how the company’s new autonomous anti-jam technology can be used to deliver a secure communication network in a contested scenario.

According to Boeing, its autonomous technology leverages software-defined, beam-shaping capability to geolocate and actively deter any sort of jamming attempts on the US Department of Defense’s SATCOM in real time by gathering various data points every second.

During the evaluation, the company’s engineers demonstrated this hardware-software integration featuring several simulated scenarios.

Each simulation showcased an adversary attempt to block the user’s communication platform by an external interference source. It also included scenarios where multiple simultaneous jamming attempts were made on the user’s platform.

After the simulations, the company concluded that its new technology successfully deterred all the jamming attempts to keep the connectivity intact, even in situations where the interfering source and the user were in proximity.

USSF PTS-P programme manager Justin Bruner said: “Maintaining communication with our deployed forces during hostility gives us a tactical edge on the battlefield.

“On-board, autonomous, real-time nulling of jammers greatly enhances our resiliency, ensuring the US and allies can provide our warfighters with secure, reliable communications in a contested environment.

“Boeing has made significant strides in the development and execution of a nulling algorithm with flight-like firmware, demonstrating agile anti-jam capability.”

The latest test precedes another incremental system demonstration conducted in April, while Boeing’s anti-jam solution completed the critical design review in March.

In the next steps, Boeing will conduct several other PTS-P hardware-software demonstrations in the upcoming months while host vehicle integration is expected to start by early 2023.