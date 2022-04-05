Boeing conducts incremental system demonstration of PTES for USSF

A US military transmissions system operator establishes communications using a multi-band-networking-manpack. Credit: US Marine Corps photo by Lance corporal Mackenzie Binion.

Boeing has successfully conducted the latest incremental system demonstration of its ground-based anti-jam SATCOM capability, Protected Tactical Enterprise Service (PTES).

Boeing’s PTES is being developed under the US Space Force’s (USSF) Protected Anti-Jam Tactical SATCOM (PATS) portfolio.

PTES provides joint ground-based protected tactical waveform (PTW) processing for conducting secure operations over commercial satellites, Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) satellites and the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) protected tactical satellites (PTS).

PTW and WGS provide the US DoD with secured communication between the fleets and enables missions in denied areas.

Related

The demonstration included the integration of Boeing’s PTES software elements with the user terminal of an industry partner.

During the integration event, Boeing showcased the encryption capabilities of PTES in a virtual environment.

It also proved Boeing’s management system’s capability to interface with the PTW ground terminal.

In addition, the demonstration validated the virtualised mission planning components and the network management software.

Boeing Government Satellite Systems vice-president Troy Dawson said: “This incremental system demonstration provides valuable feedback from Space Force operators and other members of the user community, reducing development and integration risk while ensuring system capabilities are adaptable to change.

“We’re committed to the Space Force’s mission to rapidly develop and deploy technology at operationally relevant speed.

“Our PTES programme demonstrates how stakeholder collaboration and agile development enable continued advancements to meet the evolving threats on the battlefield.”

The USSF and Boeing have completed the first over-the-air forward-link demonstration using a PTW modem in August last year.

The next demonstration featuring forward and return-links will take place later this year.

Furthermore, the company is expected to conduct the initial operational capability test by next year.

Apart from PTES, Boeing is the prime contractor for the WGS system, as well as the Mitigation and Anti-Jam Enhancement (MAJE) upgrade programme for the WGS fleet.

Meanwhile, Boeing is also developing USSF’s spaced-based PTW hub, the Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype (PTS-P).