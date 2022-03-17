Boeing’s PTS-P for USSF completes critical design review

Boeing’s Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype (PTS-P) will provide users in-theater anti-jam capability to ensure protected connectivity in contested environments. Credit: US Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion.

Boeing’s Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype (PTS-P) for the US Space Force (USSF) has completed a critical design review.

The review process of the prototype payload was conducted by the USSF’s Space Systems Command (SSC) and Boeing.

Previously, the company was selected to develop jam-resistant communications payloads for the PTS programme. These payloads are envisaged to be used for classified communications.

Boeing is now expected to launch the prototype payload in 2024 for an on-orbit demonstration. Host vehicle integration and testing are slated to begin next year.

The company’s PTS-P comprises an on-board processor of the US military’s jam-resistant Protected Tactical Waveform (PTW). The capability offers users in-theatre anti-jam capability with network routing.

Boeing Government Satellite Systems vice-president Troy Dawson said: “The Space Force’s incremental demonstration approach is allowing us to bring capabilities rapidly to the warfighter while mitigating risk for future technology developments.

“We’re investing across our satellite portfolio to deliver the most advanced solutions to our customers. Our scalable software-defined payload will be able to accommodate and grow to meet the needs of any mission, and it can be hosted on commercial or government platforms.”

According to a company statement, Boeing is using its expertise in model-based systems engineering and digital engineering to design a scalable and flexible solution that can meet warfighter’s evolving requirements.

Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing subsidiary, is also supporting the programme.

SSC’s Tactical SATCOM Division deputy chief lieutenant colonel Ryan Rose said: “We’re making great progress on this pacesetter programme.

“We’ve asked all industry partners to move fast — to build, iterate, demonstrate, and improve performance, so we can deploy much faster than we typically would.

“This design review demonstrates we’re on track to deliver new communication capabilities to the warfighter.”

