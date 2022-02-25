Rossell to produce wire harnesses for Boeing’s T-7A Red Hawk

As of now, Rossell has produced more than 100,000 EWIS parts for Boeing. Credit: Rossell Techsys/Business Wire.

Boeing has contracted India’s Rossell Techsys to manufacture and deliver wire harnesses for its T-7A Red Hawk.

Rossell will produce Electrical Wiring and Interconnect System (EWIS) parts under the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) strategic agreement.

A total of 84 unique parts will be delivered that will continue through FY 2032.

Initially, Rossell will be engaged in the production of low-rate initial production (LRIP) I and II and full-rate production (FRP) 3 and 4.

Boeing India supply chain management director Ashwani Bhargava said: “The T-7A, a first-of-its-kind platform, built using a digital thread and indigenous manufacturing of its components, is an important step in our commitment to the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

“As a company with over seven decades of presence in India, Boeing continues to value and support the development of indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.”

Additionally, Rossell Techsys produced EWIS parts for the engineering and manufacturing design (EMD) and flight test (FT) versions of the T-7A Red Hawk.

The manufacturing will take place at Rossell’s Center of Excellence (CoE), which has been established for Boeing exclusively.

Rossell has so far produced more than 100,000 EWIS parts for Boeing.

Rossell India director Rishab Gupta said: “Rossell Techsys, for over a decade, has been dedicated to engineering and manufacturing components for the aerospace and defence sector, in India and abroad.

“It has been contributing in developing an Aatmanirbhar aerospace and defence ecosystem in the country and is poised to grow further as India becomes a major global aerospace market. Rossell Techsys, building parts for the T-7A wings, forward fuselage and empennage is a testimony to this contribution.”

