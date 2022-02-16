Boeing wins PBL contracts for ROK’s F-15K, CH-47 and AEW&C fleets

The ROKAF’s airborne early warning & control (AEW&C) aircraft. Credit: Boeing.

Boeing has won performance-based logistics (PBL) contracts to support the operational readiness of the Republic of Korea’s (ROK) three defence platforms.

Awarded by South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Programme Administration (DAPA), the contracts are for F-15K fighter jets, airborne early warning & control (AEW&C) aircraft, and CH-47 Chinook helicopters.

As agreed, Boeing will be responsible for the sustainment of the assets.

The deals will last for five years and focus on enhancing the availability of aircraft by using performance data to inform logistics and supply chain management activities.

Boeing International Government and Defence Far East Programmes senior director Thom Breckenridge said: “Our partnership with Korea is continuing to grow as we shift from transactional support approaches to customised models driven by agreed-to readiness outcomes.

“These agreements enhance the value of PBL contracts that have delivered high mission-capable rates and improved parts forecasting and procurement of the ROKAF’s F-15K fleet for more than a decade and will extend benefits to the AEW&C and CH-47 fleets as well.”

The contracts will be executed by Boeing in collaboration with local industry, using its integrated logistics model.

It will be involved in supply chain forecasting, procurement, delivery, maintenance training and risk-management practices.

The firm will also study how data analytics can further enhance the effectiveness of its PBL approach.

Boeing international government and defence vice-president and general manager Torbjorn Sjogren added: “Through the data they generate, these platforms are already telling us how to extend the life of parts and components, when to defer or elevate maintenance activities and how to focus training on actions that are most imminent.

“Applying data analytics to these PBLs is a very practical yet powerful way to maximise our customer’s investment and support successful military operations in a critical region.”

Last month, the US Department of Defense (DoD) contracted Boeing for the development of new systems for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s (JASDF) F-15 Eagle Super Interceptors fleet.