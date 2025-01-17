The Airforce Technology Excellence Awards Winners have been announced! To see the full list you can download the full 50+ page report from the following link:

Download Awards Report

Has your company won an Excellence Award? Search to find out if your company is a winner Search winners

The Excellence Awards celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognize the people and companies that are driving change.

Our program is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.

Featured Winners

Leonardo

Leonardo is a leading provider of global security and advanced technology systems, specialising in aerospace, defense, and security applications. The company is a Category Award Winner for its achievements in Diversity, Social, and Safety.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company and a Category Award Winner for Business Expansion and Research and Development.

Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries is a military technology company that develops hardware and software applications to monitor risks and enhance surveillance. It is a Category Award Winner for Product Launches, Business Expansion, and Financing.

Sky Power

Sky Power is the leading manufacturer of 2-stroke combustion and Wankel engines for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and hybrid applications. It is a Category Award Winner for Innovation and Product Launches

Maxwell Innovations

Maxwell Innovations, founded in 2014 by a team of visionary engineers from Istanbul Technical University, is at the forefront of aerospace technology innovation and a Category Award Winner for Business Expansion and Innovation

Decision Lens

Decision Lens, a software company that enables governments to make better, faster prioritization and resource allocation decisions, is a Category Award Winner for Innovation.

Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems is a designer and developer of systems for aerospace and C4ISR applications and a Category Award Winner for Product Launches and Investments.

ReOrbit

ReOrbit manufactures software-enabled satellites as network nodes, spearheading the digital transformation of the space industry towards software-centric systems that enable a next generation of more modular, more inter-connected missions. It is a Category Award Winner for Business Expansion and Marketing.

Key Trends and Themes

Our research for the 2024 Airforce Technology Excellence Awards has identified that the defence industry, particularly within the Airforce sector, is undergoing transformative changes driven by innovation, sustainability, and strategic growth. Companies are not only expanding their technological capabilities but are also redefining their roles in the global defence landscape through strategic partnerships, investments, and a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

A prominent theme is the significant business expansion across various sectors, with companies like Anduril Industries and Maxwell Innovations leading the charge. Anduril Industries has made notable strides in autonomous systems, underscored by strategic acquisitions and innovative product launches, while Maxwell Innovations has expanded its influence in the UAV systems market, setting new standards for reliability and safety.

Sustainability is another critical focus, with firms like RTX and HevenDrones pioneering advancements in sustainable aviation and hydrogen-powered UAVs, respectively. These efforts reflect a broader industry trend towards reducing carbon footprints and enhancing environmental responsibility.

Diversity and inclusion have also emerged as key priorities, with companies such as Leonardo and Peraton implementing comprehensive DE&I strategies. These initiatives not only foster equitable workplaces but also enhance talent development and workforce empowerment, aligning with broader societal goals.

Innovation remains at the forefront, with companies like ReOrbit and Decision Lens pushing the boundaries in satellite technology and defence training. Their efforts highlight the industry’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance operational capabilities and strategic outcomes.

Investment in research and development continues to drive growth, as seen with Elbit Systems and Lockheed Martin, who are investing heavily in defence technology and artificial intelligence (AI) integration. These investments underscore the importance of maintaining technological superiority in an increasingly competitive global environment.

Finally, strategic mergers and acquisitions are reshaping the industry landscape, with BAE Systems and Honeywell expanding their portfolios through targeted acquisitions. These moves are indicative of a broader trend towards consolidation and capability enhancement within the defence sector.

Overall, the 2024 Airforce Technology Excellence Awards showcase a dynamic industry that is not only adapting to current challenges but also proactively shaping the future of defence through innovation, sustainability, and strategic growth. Congratulations to all our winners for their outstanding contributions and achievements.

Awards Report

Our Awards Report contains:

Introduction and Themes

All Excellence and Category Winners

Featured Winner Profiles

Country Winner Breakdown

You can download the full 50+ page report from the following link:

Download Awards Report