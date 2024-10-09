Decision Lens, a software company that enables governments to make better, faster prioritization and resource allocation decisions, has been recognized with an Innovation Award in the 2024 Airforce Technology Excellence Awards for its groundbreaking work in transforming defense training.

The Airforce Technology Excellence Awards celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the defense industry, with a special focus on the Airforce. Powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, the Awards recognize the people and companies that are driving change in the industry.

Decision Lens won the award for its transformative impact on Air Force training, through the replatforming of Decision Lens University (DLU) onto a leading-edge tech stack. The company’s pioneering three-tiered training approach and advanced technology for personalized learning have collectively enhanced the training and operational readiness of the Department of Defense (DoD) personnel, aligning with the strategic goals of defense agencies.

The new DLU’s three-tiered training approach

Decision Lens has leaned in on personalized training by introducing a three-tiered approach that caters to the diverse learning preferences of DoD personnel. This multifaceted strategy includes online instructor-led courses, live in-person sessions, and on-demand virtual classes, ensuring that every individual can access the training they need in a format that suits them best.

The versatility of this approach not only accommodates different learning styles, but also addresses the logistical challenges of training a geographically dispersed workforce. By offering a range of training modalities, Decision Lens ensures that no matter where personnel are located, they have the tools and resources necessary to enhance their skills and knowledge.

“Over the last ten years it has been evident that providing multiple methods of learning is critical to building and honing skills. I am excited that our on-demand product education offerings are now elevated with expertly developed curriculums. A new online learning experience paired with our in-person and virtual course offerings demonstrates our commitment to ensuring all customers maximize their investment in our software.” – Katie Howell, Senior Education Manager at Decision Lens

Leveraging modern technology for enhanced learning

At the heart of Decision Lens University’s success is its modern tech stack, which enables personalized learning experiences that are both engaging and effective. The platform’s ability to track progress, recommend courses, and reward learning will significantly improve user engagement and skill acquisition.

The integration of customer feedback into the continuous improvement of training content and delivery ensures that the platform remains aligned with the best practices and strategic goals of defense agencies. This responsive approach to training development means that Decision Lens can quickly adapt to the changing needs of the defense sector, providing a robust platform that supports oversight and decision-making.

“We have invested significant time and energy in nationwide in-person presentations to share insights and address the need for accessible, practical guidance. We’re thrilled to expand our reach through our podcast – Modernizing Government Planning and Budgeting by tapping into experts whose experiences will undoubtedly enrich our audience’s understanding of governmental modernization.” – Josh Martin, Chief Marketing Officer, Decision Lens

Streamlining Air Force Command Operations with Decision Lens

In a notable success story, an Air Force Major Command revolutionized its process for managing unfunded requirements by implementing Decision Lens’s platform. Previously burdened by a slow process reliant on spreadsheets, the Command transitioned to a dynamic, always-up-to-date system of record. This shift not only streamlined data input and aggregation for enterprise-wide visibility during funding decisions, but also enhanced transparency through in-app commenting, bolstering confidence in decision-making.

The platform’s tailored access feature allowed for broad participation in data input and review, while reserving decision-making authority for designated leaders. This strategic move enabled the Command to shift focus from data validation to in-depth data analysis, leading to more informed and expedited decisions. As a result, the Command significantly improved operational efficiency, optimally aligned resources within the organization and its sub-units, and ensured that investments directly supported their mission objectives.

Through its advanced platform and focus on the strategic needs of the DoD, Decision Lens has, thus, established significant standards in defense training. As the company continues to develop its offerings, it contributes to the ongoing evolution of defense training for the Air Force.

“Our people are driven by our mission – to revolutionize the decision-making required for great achievements. When my brother Dan Saaty and I founded Decision Lens, we never imagined the profound impact it would have on modernizing government planning. It’s incredible to continue being recognized as a driving force in driving our government to align their funding with their missions.” – John Saaty, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Decision Lens

Company Profile

Decision Lens has been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology, which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies and state and local government achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

Decision Lens software meets the security needs of the government. It is FedRAMP-certified, IL 2-Compliant, IL 4/5-Ready, IL 6 is coming soon, and is available on a number of hosting environments. They have been approved for several ATOs, meet emerging security compliance, and can be purchased through a variety of contracting vehicles.

4075 Wilson Blvd Suite 800,

Arlington,

VA 22203

United States

E-mail: sales@decisionlens.com

Links

https://www.decisionlens.com