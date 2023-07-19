Winners

Featured winner

Airforce Technology Excellence Awards 2022: Airbus

Airbus is a multinational aerospace corporation that is ranked for Business Expansion, Innovation and Research and Development in the 2022 Airforce Technology Excellence Rankings.

Read more

772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron

Business Expansion

Engineering

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Abaco Systems

Business Expansion

Engineering

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

AEL Sistemas

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Brazil

2022

Aeralis

Innovation

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Aeralis

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Aeralis

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Aeralis

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Innovation

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Research and Development

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

AeroVironment

Business Expansion

Aircraft Manufacture

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

AeroVironment

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Affinity Flying Training Services

Business Expansion

Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Affinity Flying Training Services

Environmental

Environmental

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC)

Research and Development

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Air Force Installation Contracting Center-Europe (AFICC/KU)

Innovation

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Air Force Installation Contracting Center-Europe (AFICC/KU)

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC)

Research and Development

Personnel and Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Innovation

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Air Industries Group

Business Expansion

Hardware

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Air Mobility Command (AMC)

Research and Development

Personnel and Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Air Tractor

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Air Works

Business Expansion

Engineering

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

Airbus

Research and Development

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

Airbus

Innovation

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

Airbus

Safety

Safety

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

Airbus

Environmental

Environmental

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

Airbus

Research and Development

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

Airbus

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

Airbus

Business Expansion

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

Airbus

Business Expansion

Support contract: Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

Airbus

Business Expansion

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

Airbus

Business Expansion

IT

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

Airbus

Business Expansion

Infrastructure, Logistics & Support

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

Airbus

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

Airbus

Business Expansion

Aircraft manufacture

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

Airrow

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Alion Science and Technology

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Alion Science and Technology

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Alion Science and Technology

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Aliro Quantum

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Aliro Quantum

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

AMCE - Aerospace & Mechanical Consulting Engineers

Business Expansion

Hardware

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Australia

2022

Amentum

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Aptima

Research and Development

Personnel and Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Area 1 Security

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Ares Security

Business Expansion

IT

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Arizona State University (ASU)

Safety

Safety

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Arizona State University (ASU)

Research and Development

Personnel and Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Arqit

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

ASRC Federal

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Astra Space

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Germany

2022

Aurora Flight Sciences

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Australian Defence Force (ADF)

Innovation

Components and Materials

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Australia

2022

Avio Aero

Business Expansion

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Italy

2022

Babcock International

Business Expansion

Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

BAE Systems

Business Expansion

Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

BAE Systems

Business Expansion

Aircraft manufacture

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

BAE Systems

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

BAE Systems

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

BAE Systems

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

BAE Systems

Business Expansion

Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

BAE Systems

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

BAE Systems

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

BAE Systems

Research and Development

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

BAE Systems

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

BAE Systems

Research and Development

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

BAE Systems

Research and Development

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

BAE Systems

Safety

Safety

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

BAE Systems

Innovation

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

BAE Sytems

Business Expansion

Hardware

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Bell Textron

Business Expansion

Aircraft manufacture

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Bell Textron

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Bharat Dynamics Limited

Business Expansion

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

Bharat Electronics Limited

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

Bharat Electronics Limited

Business Expansion

Hardware

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

BigBear.ai

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

BIRD Aerosystems

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Blue Force Technologies

Research and Development

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

BlueBird Aero Systems

Business Expansion

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Bluestaq

Business Expansion

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Boeing

Financing

Financing

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Boeing

Business Expansion

Aircraft manufacture

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Boeing

Innovation

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Boeing

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Boeing

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Boeing

Investments

Facilities

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Boeing

Business Expansion

Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Boeing

Business Expansion

Support contract: Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Boeing

Business Expansion

Engineering

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Boom Supersonic

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Boom Supersonic

Financing

Financing

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Box

Business Expansion

IT

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

CACI International

Research and Development

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

CACI International

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

CACI International

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

CAE

Research and Development

Personnel and Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Canada

2022

CAE

Business Expansion

Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Canada

2022

Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)

Research and Development

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)

Investments

Aircraft and Components

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Citadel Defense

Research and Development

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Citadel Defense

Business Expansion

IT

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Citizant

Business Expansion

IT

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES)

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Cobham Mission Systems

Business Expansion

Hardware

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Collins Aerospace

Research and Development

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Collins Aerospace

Innovation

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Collins Aerospace

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Collins Aerospace

Business Expansion

Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Collins Aerospace

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Collins Aerospace

Business Expansion

Support contract: Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Collins Aerospace

Business Expansion

Infrastructure, Logistics & Support

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Collins Aerospace

Business Expansion

Hardware

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Collins Aerospace

Business Expansion

Aircraft manufacture

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Collins Aerospace

Investments

Facilities

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

CP Technologies

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

CPI Aerostructures

Business Expansion

Hardware

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

CPI Aerostructures

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS)

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS)

Safety

Safety

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS)

Business Expansion

Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Curtiss-Wright

Business Expansion

Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Dassault Systèmes

Business Expansion

Aircraft manufacture

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

Dassault Systèmes

Business Expansion

Support contract: Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

DCS

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)

Business Expansion

Hardware

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)

Research and Development

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)

Innovation

Components and Materials

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Social

Social

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Research and Development

Personnel and Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Detraxi

Research and Development

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Detraxi

Financing

Financing

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Directorate of Defense Research & Development

Investments

Facilities

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Directorate of Defense Research & Development

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Dynetics

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Elbit Systems

Business Expansion

Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Elbit Systems

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Elbit Systems

Business Expansion

Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Elbit Systems

Business Expansion

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Elbit Systems

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Elbit Systems

Innovation

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Electra Aero

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Embedded Ventures

Research and Development

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Embraer

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Brazil

2022

Embraer

Research and Development

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Brazil

2022

Emergent

Business Expansion

IT

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Frequentis

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Austria

2022

Gastops

Financing

Financing

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

General Atomics

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)

Innovation

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)

Research and Development

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)

Business Expansion

Engineering

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)

Innovation

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)

Innovation

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS)

Research and Development

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS)

Research and Development

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS)

Research and Development

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS)

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

General Dynamics

Safety

Safety

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

General Electric

Research and Development

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

General Electric

Business Expansion

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Geospark Analytics

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Geotab

Business Expansion

Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Canada

2022

Ghost Robotics

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Ghost Robotics

Innovation

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Gilmour Space Technologies

Innovation

Components and Materials

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

GKN Aerospace

Business Expansion

Hardware

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

GM Defense

Innovation

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Google Cloud

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Gulfstream Aerospace

Business Expansion

Support contract: Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

HDT Global

Business Expansion

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Hensoldt

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Germany

2022

Hensoldt

Innovation

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Germany

2022

Hermeus

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Hermeus

Innovation

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Hermeus

Innovation

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Research and Development

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Business Expansion

Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Business Expansion

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Business Expansion

Aircraft manufacture

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Investments

Facilities

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

Honeywell Aerospace

Business Expansion

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

HTX Labs

Financing

Financing

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

HTX Labs

Research and Development

Personnel and Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

HTX Labs

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Huneed

Research and Development

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

South Korea

2022

HyPr Space

Research and Development

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

In-Space Missions

Business Expansion

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Indra

Research and Development

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Spain

2022

Indra

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Spain

2022

Indra

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Spain

2022

Intelligent Artifacts

Research and Development

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Intelligent Artifacts

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Intermap Technologies

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Inzpire

Business Expansion

Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Business Expansion

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Business Expansion

Engineering

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Investments

Facilities

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Innovation

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Israel Missile Defence Organization (IMDO)

Research and Development

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Israeli Ministry of Defense

Innovation

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Jacobs Engineering Group

Business Expansion

Engineering

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

Jetoptera

Innovation

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Jetoptera

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Jetoptera

Research and Development

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Jetoptera

Financing

Financing

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

Kaman

Business Expansion

Support contract: Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

KBR

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

KBR

Business Expansion

Engineering

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

KBR

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

KBR

Research and Development

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

KBR

Research and Development

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS)

Business Expansion

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Norway

2022

Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS)

Business Expansion

Support contract: Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Norway

2022

Kopin

Business Expansion

Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

Innovation

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

South Korea

2022

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

Innovation

Components and Materials

Aerospace, Defense & Security

South Korea

2022

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

South Korea

2022

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Business Expansion

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Research and Development

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

L&T Technology Services

Investments

Facilities

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

L3Harris Technologies

Research and Development

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

L3Harris Technologies

Research and Development

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

L3Harris Technologies

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

L3Harris Technologies

Business Expansion

Support contract: Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

L3Harris Technologies

Business Expansion

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

L3Harris Technologies

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

L3Harris Technologies

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Learjet

Business Expansion

Aircraft manufacture

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Canada

2022

Leidos

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Leidos

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Leonardo

Business Expansion

Aircraft manufacture

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Italy

2022

Leonardo

Research and Development

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Italy

2022

Leonardo

Business Expansion

Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Italy

2022

Leonardo

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Italy

2022

Leonardo

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Italy

2022

Leonardo

Investments

Facilities

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Italy

2022

Leonardo

Investments

Aircraft and Components

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Italy

2022

LIG Nex1

Research and Development

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

South Korea

2022

LinQuest

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

LinQuest

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Lockheed Martin

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Lockheed Martin

Business Expansion

Support contract: Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Lockheed Martin

Business Expansion

Aircraft manufacture

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Lockheed Martin

Business Expansion

Infrastructure, Logistics & Support

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Lockheed Martin

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Lockheed Martin

Business Expansion

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Lockheed Martin

Business Expansion

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Lockheed Martin

Business Expansion

Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Lockheed Martin

Business Expansion

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Lockheed Martin

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Lockheed Martin

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Lockheed Martin

Research and Development

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Lockheed Martin

Investments

Facilities

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

MAG Aerospace

Business Expansion

Aircraft manufacture

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

ManTech

Business Expansion

Engineering

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Maxar Technologies

Business Expansion

IT

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Maxar Technologies

Research and Development

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

MBDA

Business Expansion

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

MBDA

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

MBDA

Research and Development

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

MemComputing

Business Expansion

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

MemComputing

Business Expansion

IT

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Mercury Systems

Business Expansion

Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Metawave

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Metawave

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Mira

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

MSBAI

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Nanometrics

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Canada

2022

New Frontier Aerospace (NFA)

Financing

Financing

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

New Frontier Aerospace (NFA)

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

New Frontier Aerospace (NFA)

Innovation

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

North American Wave Engine Corporation

Research and Development

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

North American Wave Engine Corporation

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrop Grumman

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrop Grumman

Research and Development

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrop Grumman

Research and Development

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrop Grumman

Research and Development

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrop Grumman

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrop Grumman

Research and Development

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrop Grumman

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrop Grumman

Business Expansion

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrop Grumman

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrop Grumman

Business Expansion

Hardware

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrop Grumman

Business Expansion

Engineering

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrop Grumman

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrop Grumman

Business Expansion

Aircraft manufacture

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrop Grumman

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrop Grumman

Innovation

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrop Grumman

Innovation

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrop Grumman

Innovation

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrup Grumman

Investments

Facilities

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Northrup Grumman

Investments

Aircraft and Components

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Novetta

Business Expansion

IT

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Nuvotronics

Business Expansion

Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Octo

Business Expansion

IT

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Omnetics

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Omnipol

Business Expansion

Aircraft manufacture

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Czech Republic

2022

OneWeb

Business Expansion

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Optomec

Business Expansion

Support contract: Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Orolia Defense & Security

Business Expansion

IT

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Palantir Technologies

Business Expansion

IT

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Parsons Corporation

Business Expansion

Infrastructure, Logistics & Support

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Parsons Corporation

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Parsons Corporation

Research and Development

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Patria

Business Expansion

Support contract: Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Finland

2022

Pear Sports

Social

Social

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Pegasystems

Research and Development

Personnel and Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Persistent Systems

Business Expansion

IT

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Persistent Systems

Innovation

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

Pipistrel Aircraft

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Pipistrel Aircraft

Environmental

Environmental

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Slovenia

2022

Pratt & Whitney

Business Expansion

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Pratt & Whitney

Business Expansion

Support contract: Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

PZL Mielec

Business Expansion

Engineering

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Poland

2022

QinetiQ

Business Expansion

Engineering

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

QinetiQ

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

QinetiQ

Environmental

Environmental

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Qwake Technologies

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Research and Development

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

Raft

Business Expansion

IT

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Raytheon Technologies

Research and Development

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Raytheon Technologies

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Raytheon Technologies

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Raytheon Technologies

Business Expansion

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Raytheon Technologies

Business Expansion

Engineering

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Raytheon Technologies

Investments

Facilities

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Raytheon Technologies

Innovation

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

RE2 Robotics

Research and Development

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

ReadSpeaker

Business Expansion

IT

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Netherlands

2022

RealNetworks

Financing

Financing

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

RealNetworks

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

RealNetworks

Innovation

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Red 6

Business Expansion

Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Red 6

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Red 6

Innovation

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Redstone Arsenal

Investments

Facilities

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Rhea Space Activity (RSA)

Financing

Financing

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Rhea Space Activity (RSA)

Research and Development

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Rhea Space Activity (RSA)

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Rheinmetall

Business Expansion

Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Germany

2022

Rheinmetall

Business Expansion

Support contract: Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Germany

2022

Rocket Lab USA

Financing

Financing

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Rocket Lab USA

Research and Development

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Rohde & Schwarz

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Germany

2022

Rolls-Royce

Research and Development

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Rolls-Royce

Research and Development

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Rolls-Royce

Business Expansion

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Rolls-Royce

Investments

Facilities

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Rossell Techsys

Business Expansion

Hardware

Aerospace, Defense & Security

India

2022

Royal Canadian Air Force

Investments

Aircraft and Components

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Canada

2022

S&K Aerospace

Business Expansion

Support contract: Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Saab

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Sweden

2022

Saab

Innovation

Components and Materials

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Sweden

2022

Saab

Innovation

Innovation - Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Sweden

2022

Saab

Business Expansion

Aircraft manufacture

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Sweden

2022

Saab

Investments

Facilities

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Sweden

2022

Saab

Business Expansion

Hardware

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Sweden

2022

Saab

Business Expansion

Infrastructure, Logistics & Support

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Sweden

2022

Saab

Business Expansion

Support contract: Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Sweden

2022

Saab

Business Expansion

Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Sweden

2022

Saab

Safety

Safety

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Sweden

2022

Sarcos Defense

Research and Development

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Research and Development

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Scientific Research Corporation (SRC)

Business Expansion

Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Serco

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

SES Government Solutions (SES GS)

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Shield AI

Financing

Financing

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)

Research and Development

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Sikorsky

Business Expansion

Aircraft manufacture

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Silent Arrow

Business Expansion

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Australia

2022

Silent Arrow

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Australia

2022

SimX

Business Expansion

Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Skyborne Technology (STI)

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Australia

2022

Slingshot Aerospace

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Smiths Interconnect

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Smiths Interconnect

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Smiths Interconnect

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)

Business Expansion

Hardware

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Space Micro

Research and Development

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Space Micro

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS)

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Specular Theory

Business Expansion

Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

SRC

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Stratolaunch Systems

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Stratolaunch Systems

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Tangram Flex

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Tekever

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Portugal

2022

Teledyne CML Composites

Business Expansion

Hardware

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Teledyne FLIR

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Telephonics

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Telephonics

Innovation

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Telos

Business Expansion

IT

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Telos Corporation

Safety

Safety

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Telos Corporation

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Telos Corporation

Innovation

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Textron Aviation

Business Expansion

Aircraft manufacture

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Thai Aviation Industries

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Thailand

2022

Thales

Business Expansion

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

Thales

Business Expansion

Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

Thales

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

Thales

Business Expansion

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

Thales

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

France

2022

The University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI)

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

ThermAvant Technologies

Research and Development

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Thomas Global Systems

Business Expansion

Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Tiwi Partners

Business Expansion

Infrastructure, Logistics & Support

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Australia

2022

Tiwi Partners

Investments

Facilities

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Australia

2022

TNO - Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Netherlands

2022

Tomorrow.io

Business Expansion

IT

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Top Aces

Business Expansion

Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Canada

2022

Triumph Group

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Triumph Group

Business Expansion

Hardware

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Triumph Group

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

TurbineAero

Business Expansion

Engineering

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Twelve

Environmental

Environmental

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Twelve

Innovation

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Tyonek Native Corporation

Business Expansion

Engineering

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Tyto Athene

Business Expansion

Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Tyto Athene

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

UAV Corp (UMAV)

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

uAvionix

Innovation

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Udelv

Business Expansion

Support contract: Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

UK Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA)

Environmental

Environmental

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

UK Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA)

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl)

Research and Development

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl)

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl)

Innovation

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

UK Ministry of Defence

Investments

Aircraft and Components

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

UK Ministry of Defence

Research and Development

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

UK Ministry of Defence

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

UK Ministry of Defence (MoD)

Social

Social

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

UK Royal Air Force (RAF)

Research and Development

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

UK Royal Air Force (RAF)

Investments

Aircraft and Components

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

UK Royal Air Force (RAF)

Innovation

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

United Launch Alliance (ULA)

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

United Launch Alliance (ULA)

Innovation

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force

Social

Social

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force

Safety

Safety

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force

Environmental

Environmental

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force

Research and Development

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force

Research and Development

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force

Research and Development

Personnel and Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force

Research and Development

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force

Investments

Facilities

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force

Innovation

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force

Innovation

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force

Innovation

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force

Innovation

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force

Innovation

Components and Materials

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force

Innovation

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force

Innovation

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC)

Research and Development

Personnel and Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Research and Development

Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Innovation

Components and Materials

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Innovation

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Investments

Aircraft and Components

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Research and Development

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Research and Development

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Research and Development

Personnel and Training

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Research and Development

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Product Launches

Product Launches

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Research and Development

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Research and Development

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Research and Development

C4ISR

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Missile Defence Agency (MDA)

Research and Development

Weaponry

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

US Space Command (SPACECOM)

Innovation

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Vectrus

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Vertex Aerospace

Business Expansion

Support contract: Aircraft

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Vertex Aerospace

Business Expansion

Support contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Visimo

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

VOS Systems

Business Expansion

Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

VSE

Business Expansion

Engineering

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Xplore Group

Business Expansion

Research and Development

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Belgium

2022

XTEND

Business Expansion

Unmanned Systems

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Israel

2022

York Space Systems

Business Expansion

Satellites and Space Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Zero Eyes

Innovation

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

Zero Petroleum

Innovation

Engines and Fuel

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

Zero Petroleum

Environmental

Environmental

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United Kingdom

2022

ZeroEyes

Business Expansion

IT

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

ZeroEyes

Research and Development

IT and Technology

Aerospace, Defense & Security

United States

2022

