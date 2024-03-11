Aerospace and defence technology company, Northrop Grumman is the overall category winner in Business Expansion in the 2023 Airforce Technology Excellence Awards, underpinned by a series of high-value contract wins across various domains of the US defence sector.

The company’s notable $3.28bn contract with the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) for the Ground-based Midcourse Defence (GMD) Weapon System (GWS) programme is one such contracts. The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract will see Northrop Grumman spearheading the design, development, verification, deployment, and sustainment of new capabilities for the GMD weapon system. Led by Northrop Grumman, the GWS programme aims to bolster the US’s defence against intermediate and intercontinental ballistic missile threats, with the team primarily based in Huntsville, US.

In addition to the GMD programme, Northrop Grumman secured a $406m contract to support the US Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Intelligence Systems Infrastructure, Tools and Enhancements (InSITE) programme. The initiative is set to modernise intelligence gathering, sharing, and analysis capabilities through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, thereby enhancing decision-making processes for the US military.

Furthermore, the company received an $8.8m contract from the AFRL to increase manufacturing capacity and affordability for hypersonic weapons. Northrop Grumman’s innovative manufacturing techniques and digital engineering concepts are expected to reduce production times and lifecycle costs, ensuring sustainable and cost-effective production at scale. The establishment of a new Hypersonic Center of Excellence (CoE) in Elkton, Maryland, further underscores the company’s dedication to full lifecycle production support for hypersonic weapons.

Lastly, thanks to Northrop Grumman’s prowess in space technology, the company received a $29.9m task order from the US Space Force (USSF) for the Space Test Programme (STP)-S29A launch service. Utilising the Minotaur IV launch vehicle, the company will deliver technology demonstration payloads to low earth orbit, contributing to the development of future space systems.

These strategic contract wins not only highlight Northrop Grumman’s diverse capabilities across land, air, and space domains but also demonstrate the company’s role in advancing the technological edge of the US defence apparatus. The expansion of Northrop Grumman’s business operations, underscored by these contracts, indicates the company’s ability to meet the evolving needs of the US military and its allies.

Company Profile

Northrop Grumman stands as a formidable entity in the global aerospace, defence, and security sector, with the bulk of its operations catering to the U.S. government, primarily the Department of Defense and intelligence community. The company’s expertise is not confined to the U.S. as it extends its sophisticated solutions to international and commercial clients across 25 nations. Northrop Grumman’s global footprint is marked by a strategic network of offices and business operations throughout Europe, the Asia Pacific region, and the Middle East, ensuring that it is well-positioned to respond to the diverse needs of its customers.

The company’s commitment to innovation is evident in its pioneering technologies, particularly in areas such as space, aeronautics, defence, and cyberspace. With a workforce of 100,000 employees, Northrop Grumman is dedicated to advancing global security and human discovery, supporting the missions of its customers worldwide through cutting-edge technology and national security solutions.

2980 Fairview Park Drive

Falls Church, VA 22042

USA

Website: https://www.northropgrumman.com

Phone: 703-280-2900

