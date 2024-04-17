Ultra I&C recently opened its Cyber Centre of Excellence in Maidenhead, which is an indication of the company’s commitment to strengthening cybersecurity resilience as well as promoting STEM talent in the UK. Source: CT Group

Step into Maidenhead, where Ultra Intelligence & Communications’ facility supports 250 high-tech engineering jobs and provides communication solutions for the UK, NATO, and the Five Eyes alliance.

Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C) has inaugurated its Cyber Centre of Excellence in Maidenhead, representing an investment of £30m ($37.8m) spanning 56,000ft². The facility, housing 250 engineers, aims to enhance cybersecurity resilience in the UK while fostering STEM talent.

Richard Dingley, President of Ultra I&C’s cyber business, and Simon Croall, Vice President of BD & Innovation, stress the centre’s importance in long-term skill development to safeguard the nation and its partners. Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May commended the initiative for nurturing STEM careers and enhancing the country’s resilience against cyber threats.

Harry McNeil (HM): Could you provide an overview of Ultra Intelligence & Communications’, Cyber Center of Excellence, and its significance in Maidenhead and the UK?

Richard Dingley (RD): The facility in Maidenhead serves as a hub for a broad range of work in engineering, from research and production to development. It supports 250 high-tech engineering jobs here in this facility, opens us up to the Thames Valley in terms of the catchment area market, and provides a world-class modern facility for people to work in. We moved from a site that probably wasn’t fit for a technology company for the next generation, but where we are now, we’re ready to support that national security mission and our customer’s mission.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

(HM): What specific areas of cybersecurity and manufacturing does the Cyber Centre of Excellence focus on?

(RD): Ultra Intelligence and Communications, specialises in secure communications for our customers, including the UK, NATO, and the Five Eyes alliance. Our focus spans software, hardware, and firmware to ensure security solutions.

(HM): How does the opening of the Cyber Centre align with Ultra I&C’s strategic goals and vision for the future?

(RD): We need to be in a facility suitable for supporting those high-tech engineering jobs in the future by providing the necessary infrastructure and environment. How does it support us? It ensures we can attract and retain people.

Simon Croall (SC): The building enables collaborative working.

(HM): I’ve seen that 250 high-skilled roles will be created. Can you elaborate on Ultra I&C’s role in supporting the development of these high-end skills in the UK?

(RD): We invest in STEM and outreach through programmes such as the National Cybersecurity Center’s CyberFirst scheme, so we take on some of those people every year. We also have summer placement schemes and professional development opportunities. Again, we’re trying to make working in this sector attractive and motivational.

(HM): I heard GCAP was mentioned earlier. What opportunities does the Cyber Centre of Excellence present for collaboration with the UK Government and allied nations in defence and national security?

(RD): Its scale could support large-scale programmes in the future, such as GCAP and other programmes across NATO. You have AUKUS as well, where Pillar II, in particular, will demand cyber capability.

(SC): Partnership is at the core of what we do. We had people from BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman in the audience, and others, and most of our Government department customers were represented. Having this visible Centre of Excellence enables us to attract and collaborate with partners to develop the capability that the UK and our allies need.

(RD): You also had many other UK defence and technology companies here today, from the big UK and international primes through to SMEs. It’s not just Ultra delivering capability organically; we work with the UK defence industry and international as well.

(HM): Can you share any insights into Ultra’s I&C’s future plans and initiatives related to cybersecurity and its commitment to supporting national security missions?

(RD): There’s the facility itself and that huge commitment, the £30m investment in the facility we’ve got here. I think some of the demos that you’ve seen today also show how we’re transferring some of our approaches to be more software-based and software-updated. So it’s a change from a technology perspective from Legacy monolithic hardware to software-defined, secure communications of the future.

(SC): I think it’s fair to say that Advent International have been superb because when they acquired Ultra in August 2022, they worked with the UK Government to secure that UK engineering capability, which means it’s something that we can build on. From that core of Engineers, we can then move on to new programmes. Without the investment from Advent and the support of the UK government, we wouldn’t have the capability that we have included in this fantastic building.

(HM): Thank you very much, gentleman.