Decision Lens is a software provider deployed extensively across the US Army, Navy, and Air Force. It is a Category Winner in the 2023 Air Force Technology Excellence Awards in: Innovation – Digital Platforms for the further development of its integrated planning platform designed to improve planning and resource allocation across the PPBE process.

Decision Lens software allows the Department of Defense to deliver the world-class, fiscally responsible integrated planning necessary to ensure the United States Air Force remains the premier global standard. As our near-peer adversaries mount an increasing threat to our well-being, Decision Lens is allowing leaders to reach better, faster decisions on how to prioritize, plan, and fund.

Today, fiscal discipline is more vital than ever to setting priorities and making tough decisions among many competing demands. Once the United States effectively transforms its approach to planning, it will achieve greater productivity and faster innovation per equivalent dollar spent to maintain a global advantage.

Using Decision Lens allows the military to maximize the impact of every dollar with a platform designed to empower data- driven, fiscally informed decision- making. Our roots in decision science uniquely position us to empower customers to overcome today’s critical planning challenges, including:

Reliance on manual processes

Lack of an enterprise data framework

Disconnected planning phases

Limited collaboration

Customers benefit from the unique capabilities of our platform, which include:

A proven decision analytic framework

Process automation

Scenario Planning

Spend plan tracking

Each customer transforms their planning in unique, yet critical ways such as:

Focus on higher value activities. Customers using Decision Lens report significant time savings over previous planning processes allowing them to focus on data analysis not data aggregation.

Re-allocation of Funds to Higher Mission Priorities. Most users realize a cost savings within their portfolio and re-allocate to invest in additional strategic imperatives.

Reach Decision Points Faster through Automation. Reduction in manual errors, no need to go back and pull data and no version control issues make getting to a decision point faster.

Enterprise Collaboration. Gathering real-time insight from colleagues and leaders in real-time in the software allows for better, more mission aligned decisions and tighter connection between planning phases.

Cutting-edge software is just one element of the value Decision Lens offers. Over the last year, the company has tackled the difficulties the US Department of Defense (DoD) has in procuring commercial software. Acquisition can be slow due to a combination of security concerns, hosting limitations, contracting, interoperability with government systems and procurement among others.

To overcome this hurdle, the company introduced several innovations during the research period. These included making its software available on the DoD’s ADVANA platform to make it more readily accessible, one of the first SAAS vendors to do so.

In addition, the company also partnered with Second Front Systems to make its software available via the company’s Impact Level 5 Production Environment, a key step in the software being accessible to the US Air Force.

Modernizing Unfunded Requirements

A clear success story for the platform is how it has been used to modernize the unfunded requirements process. Organizations rely on the platform’s decision framework to maintain a prioritized list of active projects and new requests submitted by the enterprise. This approach allows decisions to be made with real-time resourcing needs and with full understanding of how each decision maintains mission alignment. These improvements have truly transformed how customers manage their unfunded requirements reducing time spent on manual tasks, providing real-time data when decisions are needed, and ensuring portfolios are mission aligned and effectively deployed.

About Decision Lens

We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies and state and local government achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

4075 Wilson Blvd Suite 700,

Arlington,

VA 22203

United States