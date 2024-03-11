RTX Corporation (RTX) won the 2023 Excellence Award for Product Launches as it launched two new concepts related to communication and optics systems.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S), a business unit of RTX, made the product launches, namely the PNVC system and RAIVEN, which demonstrate the company’s ability to innovate and adapt to the evolving demands of the defence industry. These developments not only enhance the capabilities of the US military but also have the potential to shape the future of defence technology on a global scale.

Launch of the PNVC system

The PNVC system, developed for the US Air Force, has undergone a comprehensive performance demonstration to exhibit its upgraded command-and-control capabilities. The system’s enhancements are designed to support the Nuclear Command, Control and Communications (NC3) platform, a critical component of the US Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiative.

The initiative aims to integrate multi-domain forces and streamline battlespace management. The PNVC system boasts improved situational awareness, voice quality, user capacity, reduced latency, and new conference management features.

Launch of next-generation intelligent optics system

RTX also launched RAIVEN, a next-generation intelligent optics system that leverages artificial intelligence (AI), hyperspectral imaging, and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) to enhance operators’ ability to identify and respond to threats. The system’s intelligent-sensing capability, combined with AI, processes vast amounts of data to provide a comprehensive picture of the battlespace.

The automation aids operators in decision-making by reducing their workload and enabling quicker engagement with targets. RAIVEN is a modular, open system that builds upon the success of RTX’s Multi-Spectral Targeting System family of sensors. The RT-1000, the first version of RAIVEN, is set to support various missions, including the US Army’s future vertical lift modernisation effort, with flight testing scheduled for 2024.

The significance of these product launches is further underscored by market analysis from GlobalData, which projects the global military Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2032. RTX’s advancements in this sector, particularly with RAIVEN, position the company to capitalise on this growth and contribute to the largest segment of the market, the Airborne Platform EO/IR.

Company Profile

RTX offers a synergy of complementary technologies and exceptional engineering prowess to forge innovative solutions. RTX’s approach to innovation is characterised by the convergence of superior intellect, advanced systems, and enhanced capabilities, all aimed at developing next-generation solutions that surpass existing paradigms in terms of intelligence, speed, and performance.

RTX’s offerings are comprehensive, encompassing air dominance through direct attack, standoff, and strike mission support with advanced combat power and technology. The company’s product range extends from infantry-level shoulder-fired weapons to long-range precision munitions, ensuring a tactical advantage in contemporary and future combat scenarios.

As a leader in maritime sensors and precision weaponry, Raytheon’s expertise also spans the vast expanse of space, delivering end-to-end space solutions that maintain strategic superiority. The company’s prowess in intelligence services, cybersecurity, and special intelligence missions is aligned with the priorities of the U.S. intelligence community and homeland security, ensuring the delivery of efficient and effective solutions.

