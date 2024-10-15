In the competitive defense industry, innovation is key to technological advancement. Sky Power International (Sky Power) has set itself apart with its cutting-edge mobile auxiliary power unit (APU) test and evaluation system, which utilizes the innovative SP-180 SRE-hybrid Wankel engine. This significant achievement in energy efficiency and technological innovation has earned the company awards in the Innovation and Product Launches categories in the 2024 Airforce Technology Excellence Awards.

The Airforce Technology Excellence Awards celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the Defense industry. Powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, the Awards recognize the people and companies that are driving change in the industry.

Sky Power International won the Innovation award for its mobile APU test and evaluation system featuring the SP-180 SRE-hybrid Wankel engine, which offers a compact, efficient, and environmentally friendly solution for power generation. The company secured the Product Launches award for introducing the SP-180 SRE APU demonstrator, which showcases comprehensive features and adaptability for various defense applications, emphasizing Sky Power’s commitment to continuous improvement and market responsiveness.

Innovative mobile power solutions: Sky Power’s Energy Innovation award

Sky Power International’s innovative approach to mobile power has been recognized with an award for its introduction of a mobile APU test and evaluation system, centered around the SP-180 SRE-hybrid Wankel engine. This system represents an advancement in mobile power unit design, offering a compact and efficient solution that is ideal for defense applications where space optimization and weight reduction are paramount.

The SP-180 SRE-hybrid Wankel engine, in particular, is a noteworthy innovation. Its design offers significant advantages over traditional reciprocating piston engines, including lower vibrations and the ability to achieve high speeds with a consistent power output. These features are especially beneficial in mobile environments where stability and reliability are crucial, such as in unmanned aerial systems (UAS) or in field operations where equipment must perform under varying conditions.

Furthermore, the environmental benefits of the APU system align with the growing emphasis on sustainability within the defense sector. By enabling the main engine to be switched off during idle periods, the APU system helps to reduce fuel consumption and exhaust emissions significantly. This not only contributes to environmental conservation efforts but also offers practical advantages, such as reducing the operational costs associated with fuel and maintenance. The extension of the main engine’s service life is a critical factor for defense forces, where equipment longevity and reliability are essential.

Sky Power’s excellence in APU system launches

The launch of the SP-180 SRE APU demonstrator earned Sky Power International an award for its excellence in product launches. The SP-180 SRE APU demonstrator is a testament to the company’s engineering capabilities and its strategic foresight in addressing the diverse needs of the industry.

The comprehensive features of the APU, such as its integrated exhaust and silencer, engine control unit (ECU), starter and alternator, electronic fuel injection (EFI), fuel pump, and advanced thermal and cooling systems, make it a versatile and adaptable solution. These features are critical for defense applications, where APUs must perform reliably in a variety of environments.

Sky Power’s commitment to continuous improvement is particularly relevant to the defense industry, where technological advancements can have significant implications for operational effectiveness and strategic capabilities. The ongoing adaptations and performance enhancements of their combustion engines demonstrate a dedication to innovation that meets the evolving demands of defense applications.

“I am deeply grateful and honored to receive this award. This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and outstanding collaboration of my team. Together, we have overcome challenges, developed new ideas, and grown as a unit. Each one of us has contributed to this success through the hard work. This award belongs to all of us. Thank you for your tireless support, creativity, and unwavering team spirit. I look forward to achieving even greater things together in the future.” – Karsten Schudt, CEO, Sky Power

Company Profile

Sky Power GmbH is the leading manufacturer of 2-stroke combustion and Wankel engines for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and hybrid applications. In addition to its own development and manufacturing, Sky Power produces all engines in Germany.

Complete propulsion units, customer adaptations, new developments and the capacity extension of the combustion engines are another corporate objective.

Sky Power’s mission is to provide the industry with the best performing professional propulsion systems available and to continue pushing the envelope with new developments towards performance, capability, reliability, and value for money. The company invests in technology that enables its customers to design, build and operate class-leading systems.

E-mail: info@skypower.online

Phone: +49 (0)6172 – 594 9005

Links:

https://skypower.online