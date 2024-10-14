Maxwell Innovations, a small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) and payloads developer based in Istanbul, has won two awards in the 2024 Airforce Technology Excellence Awards, in the Business Expansion and Innovation categories.

The 2024 Airforce Technology Excellence Awards celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the defense industry. Powered by the business intelligence of GlobalData, the Awards recognize the people and companies that are driving change in the industry.

Maxwell Innovations won the Innovation award for its groundbreaking Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS), which significantly improves safety and operational efficiency in sUAS. The company’s strategic market expansion was recognized with the Business Expansion award, highlighted by securing a major unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) order from Taiwan.

Embracing Skunk Works innovation for UAS advancement

Maxwell Innovations has adopted the secretive and agile approach of Skunk Works to drive innovation in unmanned aerospace systems. This approach has enabled the company to rapidly develop and prototype advanced technologies, such as the Jackal – an unmanned aircraft featuring the largest 3D-printed Electric Ducted Fan (EDF) systems. The Jackal vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV, a collaborative project with Fly BVLOS Technology and Flyby Technology, has proven its capabilities during the RAF missile firing test with Thales.

Maxwell Innovations’ role in the design, engineering, and subsystems of the project, including the successful testing of its avionic subsystems and 3D-printed EDF systems on the Jackal platform, underscores its manufacturing ingenuity and ability to push the envelope in UAS technology, setting new industry standards and showcasing innovation in aerospace manufacturing techniques.

Groundbreaking health and usage monitoring systems

The company’s Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) represents a significant leap forward for small UAS in Group 2 and Group 3 categories. Addressing a 35% failure rate among small UAS, Maxwell Innovations’ HUMS offers a solution that enhances safety, reduces operational costs by approximately 20%, and extends aircraft lifespan by up to 25%.

The HUMS systems are built upon the company’s extensive experience with avionic system projects, including industrial gimbal and autopilot systems. By integrating advanced diagnostics inspired by the human nervous system, the HUMS provides real-time, predictive monitoring and maintenance alerts, thereby preventing potential system failures and reducing accident risks by up to 50%.

Strategic growth through international expansion

Maxwell Innovations’ expansion into the Taiwanese market, securing a substantial order through the country’s largest open tender for UAVs, illustrates the company’s strategic growth and its burgeoning influence in international markets. This expansion not only showcases Maxwell’s competitive edge but also its ability to meet the growing demand for sophisticated UAS solutions on a global scale, further solidifying its position as a market leader. The move into Taiwan reflects Maxwell Innovations’ adeptness at adapting to today’s conditions and leveraging its technological superiority to secure significant international orders, demonstrating effective business expansion strategies.

Scalability and versatility: Paving the way for UAS dominance

The versatility and scalability of Maxwell Innovations’ HUMS are pivotal to its success. Designed to be compatible with DroneCode standards, the HUMS can be integrated across a multitude of small UAS platforms, including those used in prominent programs by NASA’s Mars helicopter and the US Department of Defense’s Blue sUAS Program. This adaptability ensures that Maxwell’s innovative technologies can be adopted widely, paving the way for the company to dominate the UAS market. Moreover, the HUMS’s design principles, inspired by nature and the human nervous system, offer an unmatched level of sensitivity and responsiveness in detecting and addressing system anomalies, distinguishing it in a market segment previously lacking such advanced monitoring technologies.

The Manta Ray sUAS, another testament to Maxwell Innovations’ engineering prowess, has been rigorously tested in the challenging conditions of Antarctica, serving as a testbed for avionics and being utilized for ISR and mapping purposes.

With a focus on operational integrity and the support of autonomous aerial technology, Maxwell Innovations is poised to lead the UAS sector into a new era of innovation and success, partnering with industry leaders and minimizing the environmental impact by reducing the frequency and severity of UAS failures.

“Receiving the Airforce Technology Excellence Award 2024 for our Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) for mission-critical UAS is a proud moment for Maxwell Innovations. This accolade highlights our team’s hard work and dedication to developing cutting-edge solutions that address the critical needs of the aerospace industry. Our focus on reliability, safety, and technological innovation has been the cornerstone of this achievement. We are excited to build on this success and further contribute to the future of aerospace technology.” – Orkut Aktaş, Founder/CEO, and Fehmi Özcan – Co-Founder/CTO, Maxwell Innovations

Company Profile

Maxwell Innovations, founded in 2014 by a team of visionary engineers from Istanbul Technical University, is at the forefront of aerospace technology innovation. Their mission is to design and engineer cutting-edge aerospace systems that can thrive in the most challenging environments, with a relentless focus on reliability, safety, and efficiency. Inspired by the Skunk Works ethos, they specialize in rapid prototyping and top-secret projects, consistently setting new industry standards. Their portfolio includes the groundbreaking payload and subsystems like Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS), advanced VTOL platforms like the Manta Ray and Jackal and 5-seater Skysled eVTOL system, and a highly efficient electric and Hybrid Propulsion Units.

Orkut Aktaş – Founder/CEO

E-mail: orkut.aktas@maxwell-innovations.com

Fehmi Özcan – Co Founder/CTO

E-mail: fehmi.ozcan@maxwell-innovations.com

Links

Website: http://www.maxwell-innovations.com/