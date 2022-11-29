A USAF’s F-16 Fighting Falcon flies near China Lake Naval Air Weapons Center, California during a successful AIM-9X missile test. Credit: Tom Reynolds/US Air Force.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of tactical missiles and weapons to Finland.

It has already been approved by the US State Department.

The FMS has an estimated value of $323.3m, including related equipment and support.

The sale package includes a total of 40 AIM 9X Block II tactical air-to-air missiles and its four tactical guidance units, along with 48 AGM-154 air-to-surface Joint Stand-Off Weapons (JSOW).

The Finnish Government requested dummy air training missiles, captive air training missiles, free/captive flight vehicles, containers, mission planning, munitions storage security/training, weapon operational flight programme software development, as well as associated integration support.

The US will also deliver related tools, test and training equipment, repair/spare parts, transportation, publications and technical documentation, personnel training support, weapon system software support, missile technical assistance, US government and contractor engineering support service, and other programme and logistics support.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense is the preferred prime contractor for this FMS.

The execution of the sale package will also see the temporary deployment of representatives from the company and the US Government to Finland.

Once delivered, the Finnish Armed Forces will use the missiles and weapons with its fighter aircraft fleet. The missiles and weapons will enhance the country’s existing air-to-surface and air-to-air weapons capabilities.

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US by improving the security of a trusted partner, which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.

“It is vital to the US national interest to assist Finland in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defence capability.”