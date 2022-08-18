USAF awards $319m contract to SAIC for AOC’s Falconer programme

USAF airmen plan and execute the air war in the European Theatre inside the air operations centre (AOC). Credit: US Air Force, photo by Master Sgt Bill Kimble.

The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a contract to Science Applications International (SAIC) to support Air Operations Center’s (AOC) Falconer programme.

The weapon system sustainment contract has an estimated value of $319m.

The contract requires the SAIC team to collaborate with Kessel Run, a division under the Digital Directorate of Air Force Lifecycle Management Center (AFLCMC).

Kessel Run and SAIC together will provide a reliable, secure and modernised mission system to AOCs across the world for planning and performing air operations.

The Falconer programme allows the USAF component commanders to plan, direct and assess operations in the air, space and cyberspace domains.

The AOCs analyse, ingest and disseminate command, control and intelligence data to support operations.

SAIC National Security and Space Sector president Michael LaRouche said: “The Falconer programme is a strategic win for SAIC that combines our capabilities in command and control and leadership in cloud migration and digital modernisation.

“The Falconer programme is another in a series of wins, demonstrating the confidence that the US Department of Defense (DoD) has in our abilities.

“Other recent and related joint all-domain C2 (JADC2) awards include the advanced battle management system contract, the integrated multi-domain C2 contract and the Air Force’s counter-small uncrewed aerial system (UAS) contract.”

The AFLCMC Kessel Run has also selected SAIC as the systems integrator to maximise the operational capability of the existing Falconer system.

The company will transform the current system into a modernised, sustainable and highly capable system, using comprehensive engineering and technical innovation techniques.

It will include cloud assessment, as well as planning and migration services.

In May, SAIC received a task order from the US Space Force (USSF) to modernise the nation’s GPS programme.