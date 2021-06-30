SAIC wins USAF contract to support modernisation of counter-sUAS

SAIC is currently supporting the US Army’s counter-sUAS programmes and will continue this work through the latest contract. Credit: Tim Bigger from Pixabay.

Science Applications International (SAIC) has secured a contract to help the US Department of Defense (DoD) Combatant Commands better counter small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) threats.

The contract has been with the US Air Force Life Cycle and Management Center (AFLCMC), Force Protection Division.

Under the single-award contract, SAIC will provide a wide range of integrated logistics support (ILS) and sustainment services.

Valued at $90m, the contract has a one-year base period of performance and three one-year options.

Currently, SAIC supports the US Army’s counter-sUAS programmes and will continue this effort through the latest contract.



SAIC National Security and Space sector president Michael LaRouche said: “SAIC’s past performance with the army for more than nine years demonstrates our ability to provide the Combatant Commands with a full range of support and sustainment services for modernization of counter-sUAS that will help contain this growing tactical threat.

“We are incredibly proud and honoured to continue this important work.”

The company will primarily be responsible for repairing and maintaining counter-sUAS systems, equipment, and software.

These include services such as help desk support, logistics, corrective and preventative maintenance, training, as well as supply chain management.

Furthermore, SAIC will provide new ways to modernise systems.

SAIC will provide these services to several Combatant Commands, including Central Command (CENTCOM), European Command, Indo-Pacific Command (INDO-PACOM), and Strategic Command, as well as the US Space Force (USSF).

In September last year, SAIC won an order to support the USAF’s 414th Supply Chain Management Squadron.