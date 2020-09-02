SAIC to support USAF 414th Squadron’s LGM-30 Minuteman III missile

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Science Applications International (SAIC) has won an order to support the US Air Force’s (USAF) 414th Supply Chain Management Squadron.

Under the $79m task order, the company will provide mission engineering services for the squadron’s Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) LGM-30 Minuteman III missile system.

The squadron offers lifecycle support services, including the development / execution of enterprise demand / supply plans, sourcing strategies, delivery plans, and engineering authority.

These services will comply with customer requirements for Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile and associated launcher systems, peacekeepers and future global missile systems.

It will also meet the needs of weapons trainers, auxiliary equipment, command and control support and other weapons systems.



The five-year order has been awarded as part of the Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC).

In addition, the company will investigate and propose solutions for the missile system to be reliable, easy to maintain and interoperable with other systems.

SAIC will also concentrate its efforts on the systems and related equipment’s appropriateness, lifecycle management, failure testing and manufacturing sourcing.

Furthermore, the company will use the mission engineering and integration capabilities such as model-based systems to deal with nuclear hardness requirements, challenges and tests.

SAIC National Security Group executive vice-president and general manager Michael LaRouche said: “As part of this new task order, SAIC will partner with the squadron to advance its mission by providing end-to-end product support and sustainment solutions using technologies like model-based systems engineering to reduce risk and optimise the airforce supply chain.

“The 414th mission is critical to our national defence, and our newly designed solutions will enhance airforce readiness.”