The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a contract for remote sensing systems engineering and integration services to Engility Holdings.

Under the agreement, the company will be responsible for delivering the services to the USAF Space and Missile Systems Center Remote Sensing Systems Directorate (RSSD).

The current $71m contract award is built upon the work that has been carried out by Engility on the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) programme since 2010.



The company has been offering support to the Space Based Environmental Monitoring Systems since 2014.

Engility Holdings chief executive officer, chairman and president Lynn Dugle said: “We have delivered significant domain expertise and a mission-focused mindset to the airforce SBIRS customer for more than eight years, including the evolution to SMC 2.0.

“The company will deliver systems integration expertise and personnel to help accomplish RSSD’s missile warning, missile defence, and battlespace awareness missions.”

“Engility is proud and honoured to continue to provide best value solutions for our nation’s most vital national security missions.”

In addition, Engility will offer services that will help support equipping worldwide strategic and tactical forces with weather and space-based environmental monitoring data for planning and executing aerospace, ground and naval operations.

Work on the project is slated to be carried out in El Segundo, California, US, and Colorado Springs and Aurora in Colorado, US.

