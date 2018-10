The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a contract to engineering services company Engility Holdings for the service’s joint range extension (JRE) tactical equipment package (JRE-TEP) system.

With a ceiling value of $49.5m, the contract has been awarded by the USAF Lifecycle Management Center. The firm will provide engineering support and sustainment services for the JRE-TEP.

Engility Defense and Security Group senior vice-president Scott Whatmough said: “Engility’s JRE communications systems currently support more than 1,600 military platforms in the air, on land and at sea.



“Continuing to provide combat-proven data link gateways to improve situational awareness for the USAF around the world will help them successfully complete their missions.”

“JRE technology offers beyond-line-of-sight Link 16 connectivity and routing for a theatre of operations, as well as between theatres and rear-area command and control centres.”

Under the deal, the company will be responsible for providing the USAF with maintenance, field support, cybersecurity, block cycle upgrades and testing, as well as other technical services for the JRE-TEP programme.

In addition, the software provides the ability to join two dissimilar data link networks such as Link 16 and Situational Awareness Data Link systems.

JRE is provided to the USAF individually as software, or installed on tested and certified hardware in fixed or transportable configurations. It has been implemented for distributing and providing tactical situation awareness information to shooters, C2 platforms, joint services and allies.

In August this year, the company secured a prime position on the US Department of Defense’s $28bn Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract.