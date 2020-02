The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded two five-year LevelUP contracts to technology transformation company Red River.

The USAF LevelUP Cloud Services basic ordering agreements (BOA) will have an initial funding of $95m each.

Under the first contract, Red River will provide Cloud services to support the new LevelUP Unified Platform of the USAF, a cyberspace operations system for future cyber mission force capabilities.

As part of this contract, Cloud services will be acquired for the creation of a secure DevOps platform for engineers to build, test and deploy new products on various systems and architectures.

Through the second LevelUp DevSecOps tools, pipeline and platform integration and licensing contract, the airforce will get access to software titles, tools and other capabilities to meet its next-generation mission requirements.



Red River chief programmes officer Ross Woodley said: “Red River is proud to have yet another opportunity to serve our warfighters and support the US Air Force as it reimagines technology’s role in achieving its mission.

“We look forward to partnering with the LevelUP teams to drive innovation with our Cloud expertise and services.”

Should fully-autonomous armed aerial drones be banned? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Unified Platform tool developed by the USAF’s LevelUP programme will enable aggregation of cybersecurity incident data into a single platform with visibility across the service, and with other military branches.

Last year, the LevelUP team also launched Cyber Works programme that will develop and field new capabilities at the speed and scale required in existing cyberspace operations environment.

Recently, the USAF Life Cycle Management Center awarded an artificial intelligence (AI) contract to L3Harris Technologies to develop a software platform.