L3Harris Technologies has secured an artificial intelligence (AI) contract from the US Air Force (USAF) Life Cycle Management Center to develop a software platform.

The platform to be developed under the contract will make it easier for analysts to use AI to identify objects in large data sets.

Set to fill a critical gap for training data required for AI algorithms, the tool also addresses the urgent need for automation in the defence industry to analyse large geospatial data sets.

Additionally, L3Harris’ software platform will leverage modelling and simulation technology to generate training data.

L3Harris Technologies Space and Airborne Systems president Ed Zoiss said: “L3Harris is a premier provider of modelling and simulation capabilities that provide risk reduction for our customers who rely on advanced geospatial systems and data.



“Accelerating the use of AI will help automate analysis of large geospatial data sets so warfighters receive trusted data faster and more efficiently.”

Sample images created by the tool can be used to train search algorithms to identify hard-to-find objects in the data. This will make it easier for the military and intelligence community to adopt AI.

L3Harris said in a statement: “The US Military and intelligence community are inundated with massive amounts of data generated by remote sensing systems.

“Automated searches using algorithms that can identify pre-loaded images of objects makes pinpointing them easier. However, in order to train these algorithms, real images are often unavailable because they are either rare or do not exist.”

Earlier this month, the USAF Research Laboratory gave its consent to L3Harris to continue development of the Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3) programme.