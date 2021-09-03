USAF B-52 bombers support Pacific Air Forces’ BTF deployment

The first USAF B-52 Stratofortress expected from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, arrives at Andersen AFB for a Bomber Task Force deployment. Credit: Staff Sgt Alysia T Blake / USINDOPACOM.

The US Air Force (USAF) B-52 Stratofortress bombers have deployed to support Pacific Air Forces’ Bomber Task Force (BTF) missions in the Indo-Pacific region.

The deployment includes a group of USAF 2nd and 307th Bomb Wings B-52 aircraft, 230 airmen and support equipment at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

According to US Indo Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), the BTF missions align with the National Defense Strategy’s objective of being strategically predictable and operationally unpredictable.

These missions enable different types of strategic bomber platforms to operate anytime and anywhere.

BTF operations director lieutenant colonel Benjamin Poole said: “The BTF provides an opportunity to enhance readiness and give aircrews the necessary training to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe.



“We want to become more operationally unpredictable to adversaries. In order to do so, we routinely exercise with our allies and partners through the employment of our bomber forces.”

In July, a B-52 bomber deployment included a group of 5th Bomb Wing B-52 Stratofortress aircraft, airmen and support equipment at Andersen Air Force Base (AFB) in Guam.

As a B-52 staging point, Andersen AFB allows commanders to address several global challenges through the bomber engagement.

BTF missions demonstrate the commitment of the US to allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region while proving USAF Global Strike Command’s capabilities.

They also provide opportunities to improve combat readiness via training to respond to any kind of global potential challenges.

Poole added: “We fly bomber missions in the Indo-Pacific region to show our forces’ credibility while addressing a diverse, secured environment.

“Through long-range power projection, we are able to deter any potential adversaries and increase our strategic advantage in great power.”