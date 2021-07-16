US deploys B-52 bombers to Indo-Pacific region for BTF missions

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base North Dakota, prepares to land at Andersen Air Force Base. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt Nicholas Crisp.

The US has deployed US Air Force (USAF) B-52 bombers to the Indo-Pacific region to support Pacific Air Forces’ Bomber Task Force (BTF) missions.

The deployment includes a group of US Air Force (USAF) 5th Bomb Wing (BW) B-52 Stratofortress aircraft, airmen and support equipment at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

In a statement, USAF’s Air Force Global Strike Command said that BTF missions demonstrate the commitment of the US to allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region while proving USAF Global Strike Command’s capabilities.

These missions also provide opportunities to improve combat readiness by providing necessary training to respond to any global potential challenges.

Additionally, BTF missions showcase the strategic credibility and tactical flexibility of US troops worldwide.



The latest deployment will also support training efforts with allies and partners during exercise Talisman Sabre 2021, a bilateral exercise with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) which is held every two years in Australia.

This exercise, which started on 14 July and runs until 31 July, is designed to enhance interoperability with US allies and partners. It also strengthens the joint ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The USAF press statement noted: “In line with the National Defense Strategy’s objective of being strategically predictable and operationally unpredictable, the BTF empowers various strategic bomber platforms to operate anytime, anywhere.”

In March, three USAF 509th Bomb Wing (BW) B-2 Spirit aircraft arrived at Lajes Field in Portugal for BTF missions.