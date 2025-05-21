The companies will develop new devices capable of detecting and tracking submarines even in hostile, GPS-denied environments. Credit: Dmitry Taranets/Shutterstock.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI) has partnered with Ultra Maritime to advance uncrewed airborne anti-submarine warfare (UAASW) capabilities.

The partnership will combine GA-ASI’s MQ-9B SeaGuardian uncrewed aerial system with Ultra Maritime’s miniaturised, low-power sonobuoys and acoustic receivers.

This integration is expected to enable the US and allied nations to detect and track submarines even in hostile, GPS-denied environments.

GA-ASI’s MQ-9B SeaGuardian system is designed for long-range and multi-domain intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting functions.

The new devices are half the size of conventional models, allowing for increased payload capacity on unmanned aircraft.

The sonobuoys will support Multi-static Active (MSA) capabilities, which are designed to enable wider area searches than previously possible.

Ultra Maritime’s new acoustic receivers, also reduced in size, will be tailored for deployment on uncrewed platforms and will use advanced communications to monitor a larger number of sonobuoys per mission.

This initiative is fully funded through internal research and development.

Ultra Maritime says that the urgency for reliable and cost-effective ASW systems comes with the increase in the number of submarines with enhanced concealment capabilities, along with the expansion of uncrewed underwater vehicles and the rise in GPS interference incidents.

The company notes that “while uncrewed technologies are the clear best solution to this challenge, limitations to date in suitable ASW technologies have prevented real world solutions from emerging”.

It further states that the strategic alliance is set to deliver a substantial new capability, characterised by compact sonobuoys and receivers mounted on a long-range uncrewed aerial vehicle. This configuration will enable autonomous, economical anti-submarine warfare operations, even in scenarios where GPS functionality is compromised, the company added.

Operational demonstrations of the integrated system are scheduled to begin in 2025 across the Indo-Pacific and other theatres.

SeaGuardian can be configured to carry out a wide range of maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations.

These include humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, search and rescue missions, and support for law enforcement activities.

The platform is also capable of conducting anti-surface warfare and ASW operations, as well as airborne mine counter measures.

Recently, GA-ASI confirmed ground testing for the YFQ-42A, a production-representative test vehicle for the US Air Force’s collaborative combat aircraft programme.